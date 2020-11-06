The excitement for buying with offers and discounts in the afternoon and evening of Thursday, November 26, and the early morning of Friday 27—the so-called Black Friday—in its new modality seems to guarantee a more controlled consumption activity than previous years, when still in the early morning after Thanksgiving, long lines of consumers were held to enter stores.
That scene of hundreds of people will be reduced this year, which intensifies the trend that has been registered since the law was approved that leaves it to the discretion of businesses when and for how many hours to open their establishments. The opening of establishments since Thursday afternoon —and not only from midnight as it happened in the past —has distributed the flow of customers, which will be more evident this year.
Iván Báez, president of the Retail Trade Association (Acdet by its Spanish acronym), explained to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional celebration of Black Friday will not take place as usual, but that commercial establishments will hold special sales events throughout November, many of which last up to a week.
"In the case of Walmart and Sam’s we have three events on the agenda during the month of November. With that, we bring the specials to consumers, but we safeguard the distancing and other security measures," Báez said, adding that it is a new form of "early bird" sales.
He also mentioned that many businesses will offer specials through the internet, thereby also seeking to reduce direct traffic from consumers to stores.
To carry out these in-person and online events, the secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO by its Spanish acronym), Carmen Salgado, and the president of Acdet again signed a memorandum of understanding for the effective, coordinated and safe handling of the new "early bird" sales and of the 2020 Christmas season, taking new factors into consideration due to the pandemic.
"The reality on the island has changed dramatically due to the pandemic. Trade has been seriously affected. However, we have made more flexible and adjusted the dynamics of traditional early bird sales to add more options for special sales over the internet, as well as extended hours and days during the month of November to avoid crowding in stores in a single day. We are pleased that we have once again signed the collaboration agreement with DACO, prioritizing the health and safety of consumers and employees," Báez said.
Moreover, Salgado urged consumers to stay informed of the alternatives that businesses will make available, so that they can take advantage of the expected special sales of the Christmas season.
"At DACO we have been working closely with businesses and guiding our inspectors to ensure a safe, detached and fair sales experience is provided for citizens, while supporting the economy to recover from this great crisis . As every year, the DACO inspectors will be on the street ensuring compliance with our regulations and the matters that we have agreed in this memorandum of understanding with Acdet," he said.
According to data from Acdet, the retail trade in Puerto Rico has so far shown a decrease in its sales of over 14% compared to last year—in large part due to the effects of the pandemic—, so holiday sales represent the hope that the trade will somewhat recover the activity lost during this year.
Another Reality for SMEs
In the case of small and midsize businesses (SMEs), the expectation is that buyers will opt for online shopping to avoid large crowds, while the former compete with large retailers and multinationals.
"We are betting on different technological platforms to try to increase sales and have a slightly happier Christmas," said Jesús Vázquez, president of the United Retailers Center (CUD by its Spanish acronym).
Vázquez understands that, given the culmination of federal funds for COVID-19, the rise in the number of private employers who will not be able to pay the Christmas bonus and the coronavirus situation, sales will be very slow, and in the best of the scenarios will be reduced by 20% compared to previous years, a downward trend that has already been recorded since 2018.
Sales Statistics
Data from the Trade & Export Co. reveal that roughly $3 billion are generated in sales in Puerto Rico. For the past five years, 2017 registered the greatest sales, an atypical year after Hurricane Maria made its onslaught in late September. That year, millions of recovery funds were received in light of the catastrophic natural disaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.