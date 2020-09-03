Everynet BV, a leading Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) technology pioneer and network operator, announced the completed roll-out of a new secure data network designed to enhance Puerto Rico’s infrastructure modernization initiatives.
“There is a great opportunity to enable efficiencies with Internet of Things (IoT) in Puerto Rico," said Tom Nelson, Everynet’s chief commercial officer. “Everynet brings this experience from its successful implementation of national networks and leading ecosystem of solutions from around the globe.”
Delivering small packets of data in real time can create huge value when fed into big data pools and processed through artificial intelligence on the cloud. The insight this information provides enables businesses to make data-led decisions and optimize their processes for efficiency and compliance.
Target applications include:
● Water, gas & electricity metering, and smart grid monitoring including renewable energy
● Remote infrastructure monitoring, such as cellular towers and transport systems
● Low-cost tracking of moving assets of all types
● Cold-chain logistics monitoring for pharmaceuticals, vaccines and virus tests
● Smart city management, such as street lighting, traffic flow and waste management
As a prime example, water utilities around the globe are taking advantage of smart metering that provides intelligence to reduce costs and save water lost through leakages. Water savings in other countries has been more than 50%.
Everynet’s business model makes the neutral-host network infrastructure available to all local service providers enabling them to build low-power IoT connectivity in to their product & service offerings. The first to embrace this is AeroNet, a Puerto Rico-based business ISP, who specializes in advanced commercial-grade telecom solutions.
“The immediate availability of this carrier grade IoT network is going to be transformative to our clients and their business processes,” said Gino Villarini, founder and president of Aeronet. “The investment Everynet has made towards Puerto Rico puts us in a prime position to update and modernize our local economy and make a tangible improvement to the quality of life on the island.”
Everynet’s IoT data network uses leading low-power wide-area technology and is ideal for connecting simple, low-cost devices to the internet with multi-year battery life. The network is ready now for the business community of systems integrators, service providers, developers and end-users throughout Puerto Rico.
