Evertec and Social Media Group -creator of Gustazos®, a local leader in digital marketing based on offers and discounts-, announced the launch of GustitosGo, a new loyalty program for ATH® users and merchants that process with Evertec in Puerto Rico.
Consumers who sign up for the program can accumulate Gustazos.com points (G-Credits™) for purchases made in participating businesses.
"At Evertec, we are excited about this new program that is undoubtedly an excellent tool for local businesses to increase their sales while ATH cardholders receive a new benefit by obtaining credits for purchasing the items they buy daily in their stores. favorites. It is an excellent way to continue strengthening businesses and the economy of Puerto Rico," said Mike Vizcarrondo, commercial director of Evertec for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.
GustitosGo is a loyalty program that grants points (G-Credits) to registered users through the Gustazos platform when making payments with their ATH card at participating businesses.
By using their ATH card duly registered in the program and buying at a participating GustitosGo merchant, at present, customers will receive in G-Credits the equivalent of 7 percent of their total purchase and 12 percent when they return and make a purchase for a second occasion in the same participating business during the same month, according to the participation rules established by GustitosGo. These G-Credits can be redeemed at www.Gustazos.com.
Luke C. Todesco, CEO of Social Media Group, said that, “this alliance between Gustazos and Evertec represents a continuation of the already successful collaboration of long years aimed at helping the day-to-day lives of the residents and businesses of Puerto Rico, be an experience of excellence. Evertec, as a key Gustazos partner, has supported us by processing millions of Gustazos since 2011. This collaboration offers a long-term benefit for ATH cardholders, Evertec business partners in Puerto Rico and for the consumer in general."
Among the benefits that GustitosGo offers to Evertec businesses that register through getgustitosgo.com stands out that businesses can participate in the program, that they will be included in marketing promotions and, as a main benefit, that cardholders will be encouraged to visit these businesses. This way, they will not only help them increase sales but also reward the loyalty of their customers.
Users who wish to participate only have to visit gustitosgo.com, link their ATH card, and they will automatically start earning rewards by paying with their linked card at all participating businesses. Signing up for the program is free for cardholders.
Moreover, Evertec will be acting as a processor and aggregator of the data between the cardholders and the merchants participating in GustitosGo. Merchants who wish to process with Evertec and benefit from this program can get more information and contact them at www.evertecinc.com.
