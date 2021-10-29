Evertec announced that the company has awarded over 170 scholarships to university students in Puerto Rico and throughout Latin America in connection with the 7th edition of its Scholarship Program.
The company granted over $185,000 maintaining, for its second consecutive year, equal participation of men and women. Evertec, in alliance with leaders in the technology ecosystem, continues to encourage women concentrating in STEM industries to participate in the program, resulting in diversity and inclusion among the program awardees.
Mac Schuessler, president and CEO stated, “Our society’s transformation caused by the pandemic confirms that technology and STEM disciplines play a major role in improving our daily lives and the communities around us. That is why we at Evertec are convinced that STEM education is key to the sustainable economic development of the countries we operate in. We believe that by contributing to education, we provide the fundamental tools needed to develop our future workforce.”
According to the UN’s Women’s Report "Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in Latin America and the Caribbean" released on September 15th, 2020, globally only 35% of students in careers and programs in the field of STEM are women. The report also found that in Latin America and the Caribbean, the landscape is more positive since parity among men and women researchers is already being reached, with women accounting for 45% of the total number of researchers in the region.
The Evertec Scholarship Program, in its seventh year, has awarded 690 scholarships to students of all ages who are studying at the bachelors, master's or doctoral level, for a total investment of over $870,000.
Evertec together with Fundación Comunitaria and Fundación Banco Popular have selected the scholarship recipients since the inception of this program.
