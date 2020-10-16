Evertec Inc. announced today the results of its 6th edition of its Scholarship Program, granting over 160 scholarships to university students in Puerto Rico and throughout Latin America for an investment exceeding $185,000.
Additionally, Evertec announced that just one year after developing an alliance with leaders in the technology ecosystem to encourage women concentrating in STEM industries to apply for the scholarship, the applications received by women in STEM increased by 50%, resulting in greater diversity and inclusion among the program awardees.
“We are pleased to expand the Evertec Scholarship Program again this year, awarding almost 20% more scholarships. We continue to offer opportunities to support students in STEM industries from high school to Ph.D., promoting the professionals of tomorrow and through them, the economic development of the communities where we operate,” said Mac Schuessler, Evertec president and CEO.
Last year, Evertec developed an alliance with women leaders with the purpose of increasing the participation of women in the STEM disciplines, given that women continue to be a minority in the workforce in areas of science, engineering and technology.
As a result of the initiatives worked thru this alliance, the number of female applicants in the Scholarship Program increased, causing the ratio of male to female applicants to be 1: 1 versus 3: 1 in previous years. The scholarship recipients were 50% males and 50% female.
The Evertec Scholarship Program, in its sixth year, has awarded a total of 529 scholarships to students of all ages who are studying at the bachelors, master's or doctoral level, for a total investment of over $685,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.