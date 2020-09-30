Albert Ortiz, CEO and founder of ETAG Corporation, announced today the designations of Carlos A. Ortiz Rosado as the company's new Operations Manager, and Urayoán Rosado Caraballo as its Field Operations Supervisor.
The appointments made by the corporation, which is close to celebrating its 30th anniversary in Puerto Rico's water treatment industry, coincides with the launch of its new ad campaign: Save & Go Green.
"It is the ideal time to make this generational transition in our company. I will continue as president and CEO of the company, since we have been able to transition our service proposals in the digital space; now, my focus is more on expanding our customer and service base. I am confident in the commitment of Carlos and Urayoán in this new professional stage of their careers, which will be of great benefit to the services we offer to our clients and is aligned with our growth and development plan," Ortiz said in a missive.
Meanwhile, Ortiz Rosado said that he is "highly conscious" of the commitment and responsibilities that he will take on in his new role. "I am very thankful to ETAG's clients and partners who placed their trust in me to help the company grow and to carry on the legacy of excellent service that characterizes us."
Save & Go Green underscores the importance of preserving natural resources by establishing sustainable and efficient operations that comply with the parameters and standards established by the State and federal agencies that monitor used and potable waters.
"I am very excited and grateful for this opportunity that ETAG gives me. There are many years of hard work focused on strengthening the operation and the service we offer. We are a new generation committed to the excellence that characterizes ETAG, but integrating innovative tools and processes that result in agility, effectiveness, performance, and cost-effectiveness for clients. All this, in balance with the environment and with all the laws and regulations that apply in our industry," said Rosado Caraballo.
Presently, Ortiz Rosado also serves as the director and member of the Board of the Directors of the American Water Works Association (AWWA), and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Puerto Rico Water Environment Association. He has over 25 years of experience with ETAG and is seasoned in environmental services, safety, environmental compliance, operation management, water treatment, and water quality. Likewise, he has collaborated with nonprofits in the water industry.
Moreover, Rosado Caraballo has over 20 years of experience in the water treatment industry. He has a robust trajectory in potable water systems' operation and management, as well as domestic and industrial sewage water treatment plants. For the past years, Rosado Caraballo has served in the direct supervision of treatment systems.
Founded in 1991, ETAG Corporation is an Environmental Compliance service provider, specialized in the operation of utilities, water, and wastewater treatment systems. The company is headquartered in Caguas, Puerto Rico. For more information, visit https://www.etagpr.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.