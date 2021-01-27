Espacios Abiertos analyzed thousands of documents from the past 16 years to develop the new digital platform Observatoriofiscalpr.com, which seeks to provide greater accessibility and narrow information gaps.
Daniel Santamaría Ots, senior analyst for Open Spaces Public Policy, indicated that the new tool is an interactive digital repository of information, initially on the budget and, gradually during this year, it will include the issues of debt, municipal finances and economic recovery.
In terms of the budget, the platform includes graphs where users can access historical data (from 2006 to the present) of income and expenses that can be viewed by subject areas (34), by agencies (133-170) or by programs (878)
The EA team analyzed and manually entered 41,740 individual fields from about 2,128 documents, divided by: 24,677 budget expense entries, 7,652 budget entry entries, and 9,411 budget program entries. The search combinations that the interactive panel allows the user to do are innumerable. Documents can be downloaded for future reference in image formats (PNG) or to work on (CSV).
Portal topics are addressed through guiding questions and timelines are also included to locate important dates.
“Through the Fiscal Observatory, we provide clear information to answer those questions that people have about the use of the money they pay in contributions and taxes and that, many times, they do not find an answer. Our goal is for more people to learn about these issues and to be able to participate in the debate and decision-making," Santamaría said.
An economist himself, Santamaría explained that the information analyzed and the posted on the website starts from, 2006 because the current economic crisis in Puerto Rico began that year.
“At a time when the discussion of the budget process between the governor, the [Financial Oversight and Management] Board and the Legislative Assembly begins, we have no doubt that this platform will be a very useful tool for experts and academics as well as for the ordinary citizen, and that it can be an instrument for a conscientious debate on government revenue, its commitments and public spending," he stated. "We invite citizens from these public processes in the government and to present us their questions to continue adding answers and layers of information to the platform."
He stated that Observatoriofiscalpr.com also contains a section of 38 suggested readings in Spanish and English of the four main topics discussed on the platform.
“In Espacios Abiertos, we want to continue creating new instances that promote greater fiscal transparency of government efforts and that facilitate citizens' access to information on what is done in government with the money they receive from taxpayers. People have the right to know and decide whether or not they agree with the decisions," said the executive director of EA, Cecille Blondet.
She added: "making the government's economic issues transparent has been a routine practice for decades in many jurisdictions in the United States and other countries. Our goal is to change the culture of opacity that has been cultivated in Puerto Rico."
The internal resources of EA that contributed to the Observatoriofiscalpr.com project were: María Cristina Moreno, María Mercedes Rodríguez, Alexis López and Daniel Santamaría. Also participating were students from the EA internship program: Castillo (New York University) and Joaquín García (University of Puerto Rico). The design of the new website was made by the artist César Sesio, and the programming, by Leonardo Saltamerenda.
The platform was developed with input from: Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), Annie E. Casey Foundation, and Metabolic Studio of the Annenberg Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.