Now on National Ice Cream Month, Nestlé Ice Cream invites you to participate in its “Get away in National Ice Cream Month” raffle to win fun experiences of stays and adventures on the island.
With the purchase of any of your favorite Nestlé Ice Cream ice creams and sending the purchase receipt, you could win a weekend at Rincón Beach Resort plus $500 in cash, a stay at Pitahaya Glamping in Cabo Rojo plus $500 in cash, or a day trip in Catamaran Bellaventuras plus $500 in cash. Those who -in addition to their purchase receipt- send a photo enjoying their favorite Nestlé ice cream, will be participating to win weekly prizes for staying at the Caribe Hilton hotel.
Access www.escapatecontuhelado.com to register and follow the steps for sending your purchase receipt. Nestlé Ice Cream's “Getaway National Ice Cream Month” giveaway ends July 31, 2021.
On Sunday, July 18, Nestlé Ice Cream will celebrate National Ice Cream Day with games, trivia and prizes through social media. Learn more about the giveaway and the National Ice Cream Day celebration on the Nestlé Ice Cream Facebook page at @NestléIceCreamPR.
