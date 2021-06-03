Emirates announced today it will launch a four-times weekly service between Florida's second-largest city, Miami, and Dubai, beginning July 22, 2021, expanding its U.S. network to 12 destinations.
The new service will provide Emirates' global travelers with another access point into Florida after Orlando (effective July), serving the South Florida area while offering convenient connections for travelers headed towards the Middle East, West Asia and Indian Ocean via Dubai.
With the addition of Miami, Emirates will now serve the U.S. with over 70 weekly flights, offering over 26,000 seats across 12 gateways including Boston, Chicago, New York (JFK and Newark), Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington D.C. and Orlando.
A cultural mecca, famous for its proprietary take on nightlife, art, music, architecture and cuisine, Miami is one of America's most exciting destinations. As travel demand and consumer confidence continues to grow with all the multi-faceted health measures in place, the new route will cater to Emirates' leisure and business travelers, boosting tourism and trade opportunities both inbound and outbound.
His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates chairman and CEO said: "Launching a non-stop service to Miami at this time signals our confidence in travel recovery as countries progress on their vaccination programs and implement protocols for the safe resumption of flight and travel activity, particularly in the US and the UAE. It also underscores our strong commitment to the U.S. market, which Emirates now serves with over 70 weekly flights across 12 gateways.
"There is a clear demand for this service from both leisure and business travelers and we anticipate that our new route will be warmly received across our global network, as well as by travellers in Southern Florida, South America and the Caribbean who can conveniently access Dubai and our wider network via Miami's many air service connections. We look forward to facilitating even more tourism and commerce opportunities to and from Florida with this new route, and to providing our customers with the award-winning Emirates experience," he added.
