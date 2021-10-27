Many automaker companies are betting on the growing worldwide popularity of electric vehicles. Now, the Jeep brand has introduced its new Wrangler 4xe to Puerto Rico, marking the arrival of the most capable, technically advanced and ecofriendly. The Jeep Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe models – introduced last year in Geneva – began arriving in Europe this summer. The new Jeep 4xe models follow the introduction of the Jeep Grand Commander PHEV in China last year.
The Jeep electric vehicle lineup will give consumers a quiet and efficient driving experience with an estimated 50 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) on the Wrangler 4xe, but just as fun. In the case of the charging port, it is easy to access and simple to use, located on the front left with LED lights that indicate the status of the charge level. In addition, it can be conveniently charged with a 120V charger that is included in the purchase of the unit, but 240V is also available.
The Wrangler 4xe’s plug-in hybrid powertrain is capable of up to 21 miles of nearly silent, zero-emission, electric-only propulsion, making it commuter friendly as an all-electric daily driver without range anxiety and the most capable and ecofriendly Jeep vehicle off-road – combined with the open-air freedom that only Jeep Wrangler offers.
Jeep will offer electrification options on each nameplate in the next few years as it strives to become the leader in ecofriendly premium technology. Electrified Jeep vehicles will carry the 4xe badge. Jeep electric vehicles will be the most efficient and responsible Jeep vehicles ever, taking performance, 4x4 capability and driver confidence to the next level.
“Our Jeep 4xe vehicles will be the most efficient, responsible and capable that the brand has ever created,” said Christian Meunier, global president of Jeep Brand - FCA. “We are committed to make Jeep the greenest SUV brand. The electrification of the Jeep lineup will allow commuters to travel solely on electric power, delivering an efficient and fun on-road experience and offering an ability to enjoy even more Jeep capability off-road in nearly complete silence.”
The Wrangler 4xe’s advanced powertrain provides a unique on- and off-road experience through the combination of two electric motors, a high-voltage battery pack, a high-tech 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine and robust TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. The most advanced powertrain ever developed for a Jeep Wrangler maximizes efficiency with its estimated 50 MPGe, while eliminating range anxiety, delivering pure-electric operation for most daily commutes.
Torque from the electric motors in the Wrangler 4xe’s hybrid powertrain arrives instantly on demand from the driver. The powertrain also delivers fuel-saving, seamless, start-stop operation of the engine.
Jeep has demonstrated 4x4 capability leadership for nearly 80 years and were made famous by American soldiers using them during World War II. Jeep vehicles were the first to feature an automatic full-time four-wheel-drive system, first 4:1 transfer case and first electronic front sway-bar disconnect system. According to the company, merging electrification into the product lineup is a natural evolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.