During these times, technology has become a necessity, making it easier for people to interact virtually with their families, as well as have access to medical appointments and wellness programs, among others. Given this scenario, MCS recently reached a collaborative agreement with the non-profit organization Acción Social de Puerto Rico (ASPR), donating 102 tablets and training participants at Centros de Servicios Múltiples para el Adulto Mayor. The participants will be able to take advantage of the services and virtual workshops offered by the entity and learn to connect with loved ones using the tablets. They will also be able to access social media and actively connect with MCS Classicare’s Club Te Paga to receive valuable information on health and physical and emotional wellness
“The elderly population is among the most at risk of physical and emotional health complications from COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have promoted initiatives focused on the comprehensive wellness of the elderly. This includes integrating and accessing digital platforms that allow them to connect with their family members and healthcare providers, as well as participate in beneficial activities. The alliance with Acción Social de Puerto Rico reiterates our commitment to the elderly population, while allowing us to streamline access to the healthcare services they need,” said Anabelle Carrión, auxiliar vice president of Health Promotion and Wellness at MCS.
An ASPR survey on the use of technology in the elderly population participating in its programs revealed that only a few participants have access to technology through a smartphone. The survey also revealed that these people regularly use their cellphone data to access Facebook and WhatsApp.
“With these partnerships, we reaffirm our commitment to continue serving the elderly through our centers, especially when recognizing that most of them live alone, do not have close relatives who can take care of them and have limited economic resources,” said Alicia Ramírez Suárez, executive director of Acción Social.
