After almost four and a half years since the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria and a $20 million investment of federal funds, El Portal de El Yunque reopened last week to renew the interest in the exploration and discovery of the only tropical rain forest under the US jurisdiction.
Closed since 2017, the renewed visitor center now showcases new interactive exhibits, artworks, accessible trails and interpretative panels in Spanish and English to promote the conservation of natural resources, and will serve as a collaboration and meeting hub among partners inside and outside El Yunque.
“The Forest Service at El portal will now provide education and engagement opportunities for the public, and our partners will leverage the space to improve our communities’ social well-being. This is the Caribbean’s premier visitor & community center; we would love for all Boricuas to come experience it”, said Forest Supervisor Keenan Adams.
Partner organizations will have different roles in the new operation. “Vitrina Solidaria” will manage the co-working space, “Fundación Amigos de El Yunque” will coordinate and promote events and educational activities, and Eastern National will manage the entrance station and the store.
With El Portal’s reopening, the US Forest Service will also premier a movie showing visitors distinctive aspects of the forest, its ecosystems, and its historical legacy. Puerto Rican filmmaker María Falcón directed the production and Academy Award winning actor Benicio Del Toro narrates the English version and collaborates in the Spanish version, narrated by actress Cordelia González.
“I feel proud to be part of the effort of this group that wishes El Yunque to last. We inherited a legacy of reverence and respect for El Yunque that unites all Puerto Ricans and connects us to the rest of the world,” said Del Toro.
Before it closed in 2017, more than 600,000 people visited El Portal each year. Based on those statistics, it is estimated El Portal could generate as much as $3,000,000 during a regular tourism year. Revenues are expected to cover operation and maintenance costs for the first year.
