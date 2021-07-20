As a support to the local sport and to encourage fan participation in the National Superior Basketball (BSN by its Spanish initials), Marvel's El Gordito has made an alliance with the BSN to launch a new collection of packaging with five favorite players from Puerto Rico.
With this new alliance, the local manufacturer becomes for the first time one of the main sponsors of the BSN season 2021 as part of its support for Puerto Rican athletes and teams, favoring healthy environments for entertainment and family unity.
Ángel Vasallo and Víctor Liz from the Ponce Lions team, Gilberto Clavel from Aguada's Santeros, Miguel Ali Berdiel from the Guaynabo Mets, and Benito Santiago Jr. from Bayamón's Vaqueros grace this promotional initiative carried out by the Marvel International manufacturing plant, which has been established in Puerto Rico for more than 50 years.
"We are very grateful for the sponsorship of local brands such as El Gordito by Marvel, which are committed to Puerto Rican players, their fans and continue developing the local sport," said Ricardo Dalmau, president of the BSN.
Under the motto “El equipo de Gordito está bien Guilla’o," the collectible hamburger boxes will be accompanied by an advertising campaign during the summer months that includes traditional media, digital, social networks and billboards around the island. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to participate in the contest with the same name for the opportunity to win tickets to attend the games in person.
“We are proud to launch these collectible boxes of Marvel's El Gordito with players from local teams... because we know that they are beloved athletes on the island and a symbol of effort, tenacity and commitment to their sport and with the community in general," explained Janelle Vázquez, Business Development Manager of B. Fernández & Hnos. "Marvel's El Gordito is an iconic brand of trajectory and heritage in Puerto Rico, as is the National Superior Basketball League."
For his part, Eduardo Collado, director of the Marvel plant, pointed out that like these players, El Gordito is a local product made in Puerto Rico by Puerto Rican hands, striving to always ensure the best quality and flavor.
"The plant has a workforce of more than 50 employees, generating direct and indirect jobs to support the economy. The Marvel International team produces weekly more than 150 thousand pounds of hamburgers, soups, sofrito, spices and a variety of products for leading brands under the umbrella of B. Fernández & Hnos Inc. Through 'El equipo de Gordito está bien guilla’o,' we feel that we not only support the economic growth of the island and sports, but also the union of our families and the fans," he added.
Marvel International, which was acquired by B. Fernández Holdings Inc. in 2005, is a manufacturing plant of pork, beef, and chicken hamburgers, among others, with a leadership in the local market, as well as a distribution in over 400 establishments in the U.S. mainalnd.The brand is available in states such as Florida, New Jersey and Virginia, among others. This distribution in the mainland is growing.
