The mayor of Fajardo, José Aníbal Meléndez, announced that the El Conquistador Resort intends to reopen its doors by December 15, 2020.
The hotel has been closed since the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and is remodeling its areas as part of the plan established by the hotel's new owner, the local company Royal Blue Hospitality (RBH).
Meléndez took a tour of the hotel with Robert Holsten, Chief Operations Officer & Managing Director of the resort, and was able to see how far along the structure's remodeling process is going.
As informed, the resort intends to open a first phase with 299 rooms, the Water Park, Palomino, and five food stations that include two restaurants and a café, whose products will be locally-sourced. Likewise, the public will be able to enjoy the 15-hole golf course, the private activities area that includes lounges, and segments for outdoor events.
"I'm pleased to see how early work is going on the reopening of the hotel. El Conquistador is our largest resort and is an essential part of the economy of our town and of the Las Croabas area," the mayor said.
It was also revealed that the hotel employs 95 workers, and management expects to hire roughly 400 more to work during that first phase.
In the second phase, estimated to launch in July 2021, the hotel will have 450 rooms available.
The remodeling process of the 500-acre hotel complex is expected to be completed by 2022. However, these construction efforts would not interfere with areas that are being reopened to the public.
