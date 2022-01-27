Eduardo Pardo was sworn in today as president of the Board of Directors of the Puerto Rico Chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America for 2022 before a large group of leaders from the construction industry and the government of Puerto Rico. The inauguration took place during AGCPR’s January Monthly Lunch Meeting featuring a message from Puerto Rico Governor, Hon. Pedro Pierluisi, and the participation of Manuel Laboy, executive director of COR3, and William Rodríguez Rodríguez, Secretary of Housing.
In his message to the construction industry, Pardo assured that Association will continue to make sure that funds allocated to Puerto Rico are used in a correct, timely and efficient manner; and recommended the reactivation of the Construction Council created by the Governor of Puerto Rico to address the issues that impact reconstruction works, and local construction companies and labor. All this in anticipation of the investment of $54,937 million in federal funds over the next 10 to 15 years under different programs that will impact a diversity of areas such as drinking water, electricity, roads, buildings, health and safety, among others.
AGCPR’s work plan for 2022 is divided into 5 focus areas:
- Require periodical reports from the Government on planned investments, new projects under development and progress of work
- Seek a balance between public and private investment
- Workforce expansion
- Address the impact of construction cost inflation
- Boost the capacity of municipal governments to manage and contract resources for works
"As an integral component of the private sector we want to collaborate with the government, so that together we can maximize the impact of this investment in the local economy," Pardo said. The leader of the general contractors emphasized that, when federal funds run out, it will be the economic activity generated by the private sector that will keep Puerto Rico's economy moving. Therefore, the importance of promoting certainty and transparency to create an environment of trust that attracts new investment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.