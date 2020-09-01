Solid waste management company EC Waste announced on Tuesday the acquisition of Republic Services of Puerto Rico, a subsidiary of Republic Services, Inc., as well as the integration of its employees, managers, its client portfolio, and the landfills of Ponce and Salinas.
With the merger, EC Waste positions itself as the leading provider of waste management and disposal in Puerto Rico.
"This acquisition enhances EC Waste's existing capabilities by adding two subtitle D landfills and a transfer station. As the island's leading waste management provider, we are excited to continue serving Puerto Rico and adding to our local investment," said Randy Jensen, president and executive director of EC Waste.
He explained, "the acquisition ensures that we continue to be highly competitive, that we take advantage of our existing capabilities, and that we expand our reach with the operation of an additional transfer station and 42 routes."
The company will now manage four landfill systems, located in the municipalities of Ponce, Salinas, Humacao, and Peñuelas. These reportedly comply with the Regulations of Subtitle D of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), as well as the Regulations for the Management of Non-Hazardous Solid Waste of the Environmental Quality Board.
With roughly 400 employees on the island for over 100,000 residential clients and 8,500 commercial clients, services include the collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and recovery of resources.
EC Waste also operates and manages three transfer stations.
