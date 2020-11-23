In the wake of a non-traditional Black Friday, eBay, global e-commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, is announcing discounts of up to 60 percent on items in several categories. These discounts will benefit buyers from Puerto Rico who choose to make their purchases online on the day that has become the official opening day of the holiday sales season.
Discounts apply to high-demand, recognized brands items in different categories, including electronics, sportswear, watches, cameras, and others. Aiming at offering added value to buyers, eBay will also have free shipping on thousands of items in different categories as well.
“Our platform has become very relevant for buyers in Puerto Rico these days, something we’ve seen based on the significant increase in visits and transactions. It is clear that the opportunity we offer Puerto Rican buyers to have contact with sellers from different countries has been a driving force behind this increase,” said Juliana Camargo, eBay Latin America Marketing and Inventory Leader at eBay.
"We strive to have an unmatched inventory of products that is pertinent and attractive to our Puerto Rican clientele; you can find an unmatched shopping destination on eBay this 'Black Friday' and throughout the year," she added.
eBay is one of the largest marketplaces in the world, with 183 million buyers globally in 190 countries and more than 1.6 billion items available globally.
eBay's 2020 data records reflect that in addition to the U.S. mainland, most of the transactions that Puerto Rican buyers make happen with businesses located in Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia, and Israel. Cell phones and smartphones are among the most demanded items, along with cell phone covers and pouches, laptops and netbooks, wristwatches, auto parts, tennis shoes and video game consoles.
For more details on the products on sale on eBay this Black Friday, visit: https://www.ebay.com/globaldeals.
