Aiming to modernize its platform and create an optimized experience for its users, eBay announced that it is offering buyers flexibility and choice in payment methods, and sellers an easier way to run their businesses.
eBay began handling payments on its US platform for a select group of sellers in September 2018, later joined by Germany, the UK, Australia, Canada, France, Italy, Spain and Mexico, and will continue expanding globally throughout the year.
“We are committed to being the preferred partner for sellers by creating a modern marketplace that enhances the experience and eliminates potential friction for our users. For sellers, this change provides a better and more streamlined eBay selling experience. We will transition all sellers in the coming months. Our processes were designed with our sellers in mind so they can take advantage of this new experience quickly and easily," said Alyssa Cutright, vice president of global payments for eBay.
"Puerto Rico is one of the key countries in eBay's portfolio of global emerging countries and it is essential for us to evolve the experience of local users," added Ilya Kretov, general manager of global emerging markets at eBay. "We are very pleased that Puerto Rican sellers will soon be able to experience the simplified way of managing their sales on our platform and that Puerto Rican buyers will have the opportunity to make their purchases on eBay through their preferred payment method."
The completion of the operating agreement with PayPal in July 2020 was an important milestone for eBay's managed payments. Now eBay can scale its payment management worldwide and offer buyers more choice and flexibility in payment methods, as well as simplify business operations for sellers.
During the first quarter of 2021, eBay processed payments for 52 percent of the volume on the platform, with more than 4 million active sellers enrolled in the program worldwide.
The company remains on track by implementing its managed payments, transitioning the majority of its platform vendors to this experience in 2021. Managed payments are expected to generate $2 billion in incremental revenue and $500 million in operating income in 2022.
Benefits for buyers and sellers:
Buyers
- Greater variety and flexibility at checkout: In managing payments, eBay has enabled a variety of new payment options that buyers have access to, including credit cards and PayPal. Apple Pay will be available as a payment option on the iPhone and iPad app, while Google Pay will be available on the eBay site and on the eBay Android app.
- A shopping experience that begins and ends on eBay, regardless of how the buyer pays. By managing payments, eBay can offer a more streamlined experience throughout the checkout and post-order process.
Sellers
- Provide more payment options to their buyers: Giving their buyers more options to pay and allowing buyers from all over the world to pay in the way that is most convenient for them.
- One place to manage their business: Sellers will experience easier account management, with all the information about their business in the platform, including information about payments in a single space. Thus, sellers can easily track and manage all their transactions and interactions with users on eBay. This will also include centralized customer service.
