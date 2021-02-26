Last night, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati, inaugurated its new showroom in Puerto Rico. The guests attended virtually via social media platforms and enjoyed the participation of renowned artist Draco Rosa and representatives of Ducati.
Global Ducati fans connected through Facebook Live and enjoyed a premium experience with the presentation of artist Draco Rosa, a Ducati fan, who supervised the virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony to highlight the historic moment and Jorge "El Molusco" Pabón's participation, who served as host of the event.
"Puerto Rico is an important market for us and thanks to our recent announcement of the best third quarter sales results in Ducati history, we return to Puerto Rico with this new and exclusive dealership," said Jason Chinnock, CEO of Ducati North America.
Before the event, a select group of local personalities and influencers gathered on their social media platforms inviting the public to join the virtual celebration.
As part of the virtual event, the Ducati team presented a diverse selection of Ducati motorcycles. Some of the models presented were: Streetfighter V4 S, Monster 1200 S, XDiavel, Panigale V4 and Scrambler Full Throttle.
During the event, the guests had the opportunity to share their experiences of the luxury brand with Ducati experts and managers. “This virtual launch represented the opportunity to unite the fans of the brand from around the world, at the same time that we put Puerto Rico on the map with this luxury brand and what it represents,” said Enrique González, owner of the Dealer.
With a $2 million investment, the full-service dealership will act as a link on the island for current and future customers to come together and have access to the diversity of motorcycles they offer, along with a premium customer service center, as well as accessories and clothing offers, which complement the Ducati lifestyle.
The prestigious dealership, located at Avenida José Diego # 128 in San Juan, has a large space of 14,000 square feet. The new store is strategically located to facilitate access for both brand enthusiasts and new drivers in the area to participate in the Ducati lifestyle.
"For several years, the luxury market has been growing on the island. The opening of this dealership represents an opportunity for the local market to learn about the identity, technology and new models of the prestigious Ducati brand," González stated.
"The dealer has different areas strategically designed so that the customer can find and enjoy the brand's new models and accessories in a luxurious space," he added. "We are proud to be the representatives of Ducati on the island, a brand with so much history, luxury and innovation in technology."
Ducati produces racing-inspired motorcycles with unique engine characteristics, innovative designs, advanced engineering, and overall technical excellence. Additional information on Ducati, including participating dealers and availability, can be found at .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.