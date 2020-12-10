As part of its expansion plans on the island, DoorDash, a courier service app, announced a collaboration agreement with the Walgreens pharmacy chain to make deliveries, free of cost, of over 2,000 basic convenience, health and wellness, and beauty products, as well as food and over the counter medications. This is the only delivery platform in Puerto Rico that offers this association.
To order, consumers can access the pharmacy chain's product catalog from DoorDash, the same app where they order from restaurants such as Cheesecake Factory, Subway and Ponte Fresco, among more than 500 stores.
“Given the current situation, more and more people use the courier service. Our interest is to ensure that customers can get everything they need at the touch of a button. This partnership with Walgreens is just the beginning of what will soon extend to other products beyond food," said Robbie Figueroa, general manager of DoorDash Puerto Rico.
Since its launch in Puerto Rico in 2019, DoorDash has maintained its growth with deliveries seven days a week, covering the entire San Juan metropolitan area, including Río Piedras, Hato Rey, Condado, Santurce, Isla Verde, Ocean Park, Montehiedra, Miramar, Old San Juan, Monacillos, Cupey, Caimito, Piñero Avenue, UPR Río Pierdas, Guaynabo, Carolina, Bayamón, Canóvanas, and Trujillo Alto. In addition, starting in January they will be expanding the service areas to Ponce and Mayagüez.
With its recent $400 million funding round, San Francisco-based DoorDash is now the largest delivery platform in the U.S. mainland and is working to become the leader in Puerto Rico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.