Destilería Serrallés Inc., the producer of Don Q, Puerto Rico’s number-one rum, is proud to announce the launch of Don Q Reserva 7, the latest addition to its curated portfolio of aged rums made with the finest reserves from the distillery in Ponce, PR.
The distillery’s continuous focus on expanding its aged and super premium offering aligns with increased consumer demand and curiosity in the segment. Jaiker Soto, Master Blender, crafted a vibrant blend of multi-column distilled light rums and single copper column distilled heavy rums, which were aged for a minimum of seven years in American white oak barrels. For this unique blend, Soto collaborated with Silvia Santiago, Senior VP of Manufacturing and Maestra Ronera, along with Roberto Serrallés, sixth-generation rum maker, bringing together decades of rum making experience for the creation of this superb rum.
The team hand selected and blended Puerto Rican rums that were aged for a minimum of seven years to create a new Don Q rum variant that is radiant and bold with an intricate start and a mature, yet brilliant, long finish. This versatile rum expression is best enjoyed neat, on the rocks, in a cocktail like the Classic 7 or Honey Breeze, or to elevate a favorite mixed drink, simply by adding soda or fresh juice.
“We wanted to create a rum with a distinctive flavor profile and maturity that had balanced notes and the characteristics fans have come to expect from Don Q Rums. With Reserva 7, our goal was to craft a rum that honored the Serrallés family and their legacy of making world-class rum,” says Soto. “It was an honor to taste through reserves and blend a selection of aged rums to create a smooth and elegant expression with notes of roasted oak, caramelized fruit, honey and chocolate.”
Color: Bright intense amber
Aroma: The rum greets the nose with refined notes of oak, dark caramel and spices, characteristic of its long aging. Its robust body is reminiscent of chocolate, toasted almonds, raisings and apricot.
Alcohol: 80 Proof, 40% ALC/VOL
Don Q Reserva 7 is presented in a new bottle design with the brand’s updated image and logo. The elongated glass bottle evokes the refinement and simplicity that has characterized the rums crafted by the Serrallés family for 155 years. The brand’s new packaging highlights Don Q’s values of heritage and quality and was executed by Stranger and Stranger, the world-renowned, internationally awarded British firm that specializes in packaging design for premium spirit brands globally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.