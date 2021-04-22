Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), announced that Manuel Pimentel, the DMO’s Multimedia Coordinator, has been named one of Destinations International’s 2021 '30 Under 30' recipients.
Manuel Pimentel began working in the tourism industry in 2017, creating multimedia content, including commercial ads and social media posts promoting travel to the Island. After graduating from the University of Puerto Rico with a bachelor’s degree in Commercial and Advertising Art, his main roles have included video editing and filming, photography and producing. He began working as the Multimedia Coordinator for Discover Puerto Rico shortly after it opened in 2018.
“We are delighted to see another one of our employees representing our DMO, being named as a future leader in the destination organization industry. Manuel is a key member of our internal creative department, creating exceptional audiovisual assets that represent Puerto Rico worldwide. He not only passionately lives his work, but also Discover Puerto Rico’s brand mission,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
Destinations International is committed to investing and preparing the leaders of tomorrow and developing future industry leaders that represent a diverse set of backgrounds and perspectives. Each year, 30 individuals under the age of 30 are selected to gain valuable industry networking opportunities and increased thought leadership throughout the year. The honorees originate from a variety of destination organizations of all sizes and countries.
With this year’s recipient, Discover Puerto Rico now boasts five employees named to Destinations International’s 30 Under 30 program. Previously awarded employees include Liz Mabe, Digital Marketing Director; Roberto Vigoreaux, CRM Coordinator; José E. Arana, Marketing and Special Events Manager; and Michelle Vilas, Marketing Director.
“The 30 Under 30 program remains critical to our organization’s vision and mission,” said Don Welsh, president and CEO of Destinations International. “As our industry moves toward recovery, we are especially excited to announce these young professionals as they are the future of the travel and tourism industry.”
“The Destinations International Foundation believes in building up the leaders of tomorrow," said John Lambeth, President of Civitas and Destinations International Foundation Chair. “We are proud of our 30 Under 30 Program and for the foundation donors who make programs like these possible for our industry. We look forward to engaging with them through professional development and networking opportunities throughout the year and in the years to come.”
Now in its 11th year, the 30 Under 30 program is supported by founding program partner, SearchWide Global and sponsored by Fired Up! Culture, MMGY Global, Northstar Meetings Group and Pandora. For more information on the 30 Under 30 Program and the 2021 30 Under 30 class, click here.
