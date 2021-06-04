After more than a year without inviting tourists to Puerto Rico for immediate visitation, and now that restrictions have eased, Discover Puerto Rico, the destination marketing organization (DMO) of the island, has begun hosting journalists and influencers to experience first-hand everything Puerto Rico has to offer, including protocols and safety guidelines everyone must follow when visiting.
Since January 2021, Discover Puerto Rico has hosted more than 15 journalists and influencers, for familiarization (FAM) trips. The organization plans to host more than 20 FAM trips in the upcoming 2021-2022 fiscal year. These trips will be divided by groups and niches, with mainland and international journalists, visiting venues and municipalities across the Island. Some of the media outlets that have visited Puerto Rico this year have included, Hemisphere, CEO Magazine, People en Español, Thrillist, Travel + Leisure, Elite Traveller, and the Orlando Sentinel, among others.
"We are excited to once again conduct FAM trips, significantly increasing the number of FAMs we will host in the upcoming months. Through these robust experiences, journalists and influencers see first-hand that Puerto Rico is open for tourism, and later, they’ll share their experience with their audiences and encourage travel to the Island, highlighting all of the safety protocols the Island has in place," said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
To execute these FAMs, Discover Puerto Rico partnered with the municipalities as well as with the private industry, including hotels, restaurants, tour operators, etc. Attendees, in exchange, highlight the municipalities visited, properties, attractions, products and/or services as well as the destination. Each FAM generates an average earned media value of $125,000 - $150,000, according to the DMO.
FAM itineraries have and will include visits to more than 20 municipalities including, Jayuya, Camuy, Lares, San Germán, Yauco, Ponce, Coamo, Utuado, San Juan, Orocovis, Manatí, Dorado, Arecibo, Guánica, Juana Díaz, Cabo Rojo, Adjuntas, Yauco, Hatillo, Rincón, Aguadilla, Fajardo, Luquillo, Río Grande, Naranjito, among others. In addition, attendees have enjoyed amazing gastronomic experiences by dining at authentic Puerto Rican restaurants around the Island.
“For us it is a unique opportunity to be able to receive these visits in our town. Lares, without a doubt, is a municipality full of history and we must share it with the world. Coffee, our agriculture and other attractions give us the opportunity to offer our visitors gastronomic, cultural and historical experiences that offer information about our “Ciudad del Grito.” We thank the Discover Puerto Rico team for including us in these itineraries and we hope to continue collaborating, hand in hand, to strengthen tourism in our town and on the “Isla del Encanto" expressed Carlos Javier Pérez López, director of the Office of Culture and Tourism of Lares.
“Bringing familiarization trips to the Island at this time is key to reactivating tourism, so that journalists can let their followers about their experience and telling them to visit Puerto Rico is essential. For us in TOROVERDE, it has been very productive that Discover Puerto Rico has included us in the itinerary of the FAM trip focused on adventure, to publicize about our new adventure, ToroBike, as well as all of our attractions,” commented Jorge Jorge, CEO of ToroVerde Adventure Park.
“In order to entice different audiences with Puerto Rico’s beauty and its wide array of offerings, each media FAM has a different itinerary, giving us the opportunity to showcase the Island’s beauty and ample opportunity to experience unique outdoor attractions, cultural heritage of Puerto Rico and exquisite gastronomy,” Dean said.
