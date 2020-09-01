In order to create new alliances with local organizations and establish bridges between sectors of the economy, Discover Puerto Rico and the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (PRCC) signed a collaboration agreement. The organizations will work together to spread the message of the efforts that are being made, mutually strengthening each other as links in the same economy.
"Since Discover Puerto Rico was established as the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), the Chamber of Commerce has been a strong ally. We are honored to formally establish a collaboration agreement, which allows us to reach out to members of the organization and provide a bridge to the tourism industry. Now more than ever, we must work together to restore business activity and stimulate rapid economic performance," Discover Puerto Rico CEO Brad Dean said in a missive.
As part of this agreement, the DMO will give members of the PRCC access to its tools to promote their businesses digitally, through presentations and workshops. Likewise, members will have access to Discover Puerto Rico's extensive archive of images and videos to assist in the marketing and promotion of small and medium-sized businesses (pymes by its Spanish acronym).
The organizations will share relevant information and content at their respective annual events and, at the same time, record informational capsules together to discuss the impact of tourism on the local economy.
"For years, the [PRCC] has supported the tourism industry and the visitor economy for the important role they play in our economic development. At a time when tourism has been significantly impacted by the pandemic, it is of utmost importance to reinforce that support for the Puerto Rico tourism sector. This agreement with the DMO reaffirms our commitment to the tourism industry and the sectors that support it," said Juan Carlos Agosto, president of the PRCC.
Moreover, Dean said, "we will work together to educate the general population about the importance of tourism for Puerto Rico, the importance of promoting our destination efficiently and the potential that this represents for the general economy of the island."
Several executives from the respective organizations were present during the signing of this agreement: Brad Dean; Juan Carlos Agosto; Karen Mojica, DMO Liaison Director; Miguel Vargas Jiménez, executive director of the PRCC; Wanda Pérez-Álvarez, director of Legal and Legislative Services of the PRCC, and Clarisa Jiménez-Mayoral, president of the Tourism Committee of the PRCC and president of the Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association.
