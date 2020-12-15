Discover Puerto Rico, the Island's Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), in partnership with local environmental research and conservation organization, Conservación ConCiencia, invites everyone to give the gift of nature and Adopt a Coquí this holiday season, supporting Puerto Rico's vast natural resources.
A symbol of Puerto Rico worldwide, the coquí is a species of frog endemic to the nature-rich Island, and heartfully named for the sound they make. Pent-up travelers staying safe at home during this time, but thinking about their first trip in 2021, can support global conservation while virtually learning and dreaming of a destination filled with natural wonders, and more.
Discover Puerto Rico, in partnership with Conservación ConCiencia, invites everyone to give the gift of nature and Adopt a Coquí this holiday season, supporting Puerto Rico’s vast natural resources. To Adopt a Coqui please visit: DiscoverPuertoRico.com/coqui.
By visiting DiscoverPuertoRico.com/coquí and making a donation of $25 USD, coquí gift recipients will receive a digital keepsake adoption certificate with their name on it for the contribution to supporting conservation, sustainability, and climate resilience efforts by Conservación ConCiencia.
"We're inviting future travelers to be inspired by our natural offerings in a safe and responsible way as many are dreaming about their first trip when the time is right," said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico. "While Puerto Rico is ensuring the safety of residents and travelers alike and only recommending essential travel at this time, Adopt a Coquí gives the gift of hope during this holiday season, supporting conservation efforts in Puerto Rico and felt globally."
Today's traveler mindset has shifted, and as they look toward a safer time, many are leaning towards ways to be more mindful and create meaningful experiences. Besides spending time with loved ones, getting away from crowds and enjoying nature are highest priority among future travelers, according to a study by Destination Analysts.
Home to unique habitats like rainforests, pink salt flats, underground caves and more, Puerto Rico is the ideal place to connect with nature in 2021. And Adopt a Coquí supports the little frogs that impact the Island's ecosystem, that although protected, are also at risk due to loss of habitat and climate change. A cultural symbol in Puerto Rico since the times of the original indigenous Taino inhabitants, the coquís' home can be found primarily in el bosque, or forest, such like El Yunque National Rainforest, the only tropical rainforest in the U.S. National Forest System. With 17 different species that inhabit Puerto Rico, when the sun goes down, male coquís begin singing their song that gives them their name (Co-Kee, Co-Kee) until dawn.
"Maintaining our natural habitats and ecosystems is imperative for both local and global impact," said Raimundo Espinoza, Founder of Conservación ConCiencia. "By implementing effective, science-based conservation initiatives, we help save our local marine resources and wildlife, including protecting our naturally unique coquís here in Puerto Rico, while moving societies towards sustainability."
For those looking for travel ideas and inspiration, and to learn more about the breadth of natural and outdoor adventure offerings in Puerto Rico, Discover Puerto Rico just launched Sounds like Puerto Rico, a five-episode series that explores the jargon and natural sounds that make up the Island's unique culture. The first episode transports travelers to El Yunque National Rainforest and other episodes will educate people about Puerto Rico's coffee culture, surfing, birdwatching and the history of reggaeton.
While the coquís serenade is best enjoyed in person, this holiday season, families can transport themselves virtually into the story of "From Boriquén to Bethlehem: A Coquí and the Three Wise Men," which is a fun bilingual rhyming children's book of a magical coquí who traveled with a young Puerto Rican girl and the Magi to the first Christmas. For families looking to keep the Three Kings tradition alive for present and future generation, they can purchase the book and support local small businesses by visiting https://bit.ly/34bf9qd.
