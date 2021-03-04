As part of Direct Relief and AbbVie’s commitment to supporting first responders in Puerto Rico, a grant of more than $90,000 was awarded to Solar Responders to install a solar power and battery storage system on the fire station in Cataño, Puerto Rico. This donation was made possible thanks to Abbvie and will ensure that these first responders can continue to operate the station and respond to emergencies when the power goes out. The Cataño fire station was chosen by the DPS because the municipal port is critical so that emergency response agencies, such as FEMA and US Coast Guard, can deliver aid to communities after a natural disaster strikes the island.
Ivonne Rodriguez-Wiewall, executive advisor for Direct Relief Puerto Rico explained: “Energy resilience is one of the five pillars of Direct Relief’s mission on the island. Installing renewable and resilient energy systems in strategic locations such as health clinics and fire stations will not only allow for continuity of operations after an emergency but will also empower first responders.”
The energy system will ensure that the station’s 10 firefighters and eight paramedics can do their jobs and call for mutual aid when another disaster compromises power and communications in Puerto Rico.
After Hurricane Maria in Sept. 2017, the Cataño fire station became a shelter and point of refuge for the community. Neighbors went to the station to charge their phones, connect their medical equipment, and even store their medicines.
“The impact of Hurricanes Irma and María was devastating for my people. With a lot of effort and with the help of many good people, Cataño was able to get up and today we can say that we are on the way to reconstruction. This is why this effort by Direct Relief, Abbvie, and Solar Responders in the fire station of our town is a very valuable and important one. It prepares us for subsequent events and places us in a better position to face any atmospheric phenomenon or event that leaves us without electricity service,” said the Mayor of Cataño, Félix Delgado Montalvo.
From his part, Hunter Johansson, founder and CEO of the nonprofit organization Solar Responders, learned about the challenges faced by first responders during the aftermath of Hurricane María and he decided to take action. “Power is everything for first responders because it supports their communications and the well-being of the communities,” said Johansson. Solar Responders’ mission is to maximize the capacity of first responders to save lives with renewable energy. For Johansson, being able to provide reliable energy to first responders “is a reaffirmation that they will have the tools needed to accomplish their life-saving work.”
