For the third consecutive year, DEWAR’S Double Double 32-Year-Old and Stephanie Macleod, DEWAR’S Master Blender, were recognized as "Best Blended Scotch Whiskey" and "Master Blender Of The Year," respectively, at the International Whiskey Competition 2021.
This way, Macleod makes history again after being the first woman to win the award in 2019. In the face of Dewar's 175th anniversary, which is celebrated this year, these recognitions highlight the brand's commitment to premium Scotch whiskey and reinforce its reputation as the world's most awarded blended Scotch whiskey.
DEWAR’S Double Double 32-Year-Old received an outstanding score of 95 points from the panel of experts, which included renowned whiskey author Sébastien Gavillet and world-renowned mixologist Francesco Lafranconi, among others.
The DEWAR’S Double Double range, of which DEWAR’S Double Double 32-Year-Old is a part, is among Macleod's groundbreaking innovations at DEWAR’S. Launched two years ago, the ultra-premium blended scotch series pays tribute to the brand's signature double aging process used throughout the portfolio, innovating to create a historic four-step or 'double-double-aging' aging method. This was key to the success of DEWAR’S Double Double 32-Year-Old in competition last year, where it won the "Whiskey of the Year" award.
"At Dewar’s we aim to push the boundaries of what is expected from the whisky category and have a long-standing commitment to innovation, so we are delighted with our success in the 2020 competition and it is an honor to be named Master Blender of the Year. I accept this award on behalf of the whole team at Dewar’s who have shown relentless hard work and dedication to achieving the very best quality and taste for our beautifully crafted whisky, despite the challenges this year has held. It is incredibly rewarding indeed to see these efforts appreciated," Macleod said.
Below is the complete list of prizes of the International Whiskey Competition 2021:
Best Blended Scotch
- 1st Place Double Double 32 year old, Best Blended Scotch – 95 pts
- 2nd Place Double Double 21 year old, Best Blended Scotch – 93.6 pts
- 3rd Place Double Double 27 year old, Best Blended Scotch – 92.37 pts
Best New Scotch Release
- 2nd Place: Dewar’s Portuguese Smooth – 8 Year Old – 90.23 Pts
Best Blended Scotch 10 Year & Under
- 1st Place: Dewar’s Port Cask 8 Year Old Port Cask – 90.23 pts
- 2ns Place: Dewar’s 8 Year Old Mizunara Cask Finish – 87.97 pts
- 3rd Place: Dewar’s 8 Year Old Mezcal Finish – 87.60 pts
Best Blended Scotch 12-15 Year Old
- 1st Place: Dewar’s 12 Year Old The Ancestor – 89.60 pts
- 2ns Place: Dewar’s 15 Year Old – 88.20 pts
Best Blended 16-20 Year Old
- 1st Place: Dewar’s 18 Year Old The Vintage – 90.40 pts
Best Blended 21-24 Year Old
- 1st Place: Dewar’s Double Double 21 Year Old – 93.60 Pts
Best Blended Scotch 25 Year Old & Over
- 1st Place: Dewar’s Double Double 32 Year Old – 95 pts
- 2ns Place: Dewar’s Double Double 27 Year Old – 92.37 pts
- 3rd Place: Dewar’s Double Double 25 Year Old The Signature – 90.03 pts
In additional news about other awards, DEWAR’S also received numerous gold awards, in the International Spirits Challenge, which promotes excellence in quality of spirits around the world. This year, DEWAR’S received more gold awards than in previous years.
Below is the complete list of International Spirits Challenge prizes:
Gold
- Dewar’s Ilegal Smooth
- Dewar’s 15 year old
- Dewar’s 18 year old
- Dewar’s 25 year old
- Double Double 21 year old
- Double Double 27 year old
- Double Double 32 year old
About DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch Whiskeys
Founded in 1846 by John Dewar Sr., DEWAR'S blended Scotch whiskeys have been awarded more than 200 medals in addition to other awards in competitive tastings around the world. Today, DEWAR'S is one of the largest whiskey brands in the world, and the best-selling blended Scotch whiskey in America.
For more information, visit www.dewars.com.
