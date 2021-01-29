After having renewed its image less than a year ago with the launch of a new can, DENIA once again revolutionizes the category of powdered milk with the first lactose-free option on the market (both in terms of product and format, now in packaging pouch), which is already available in supermarkets and distribution chains around the island.
This easy-to-digest, gluten-free, lactose-free version joins three other presentations: whole milk, skim milk, and low-fat milk in 14 oz. and 1.76 lb.
"DENIA instant milk provides marked health benefits that often go unnoticed, ranging from the immune and cardiovascular systems to maintaining muscle mass, one of the most difficult challenges in old age. We are pleased to continue innovating the category doubly, with this nutritious lactose-free option and with a new pouch format that adds more convenience for storage and reuse, given that it is more compact and resealable to maximize freshness and performance," said Jackie Díaz Torres, Brand manager of V. Suárez & Co., company that owns the brand with more than six decades of presence in Puerto Rico.
DENIA has a variety of milk for all types of consumers: whole milk, due to its high fat content, is recommended only for children, because they need the energy of milk for their growth and the development of the nervous system. For its part, skim milk has been eliminated from fat and provides protein, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals.
The low-fat version contains half of the fat, but retains its nutritional properties, which is why it is recommended for people who are mindful of their weight. Lastly, the new lactose-free version is particularly suitable for lactose-intolerant people, as it is easy to digest and is gluten-free.
For more information about DENIA, its health benefits, recipes and how to use it, visit deniapr on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.