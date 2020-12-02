To take advantage of the boom that the 'Hecho en Puerto Rico (Made in Puerto Rico) brand has had during the pandemic, the organization decided to transform its name and launch a new image that encompasses the various economic sectors on the island that contribute to the economy through their products.
"There used to be an emotional root, but now, during these months, the feeling is greater. The number of members has increased and the most recent studies of the basic basket indicate that 95 percent of Puerto Ricans continue to seek the Made in Puerto Rico seal for the quality of their products," said Aysha Issa, president of Asociación Hecho en Puerto Rico, Inc.
The organization, which has 400 partners -of which 64 percent are SMEs that generate close to $10 million annually in sales- evolves with the redesign of its institutional identity. The change includes a name readjustment, now Asociación Hecho en Puerto Rico, Inc. (AHPR), through which the products and services manufactured or made on the island will continue to be promoted, while integrating all companies and industries that contribute to economic development.
"The transformation responds to a new reality in the business composition of Puerto Rico. Currently our membership enrollment is made up of 50 percent service entrepreneurs and 50 percent manufacturing, so we had a great opportunity to embrace the inclusion of our organization and bring together in the same name everyone who represents what it is to be Hecho en Puerto Rico," Issa said.
In this way, the organization seeks to recognize the contribution of the new generation of entrepreneurs, who need an organization that identifies them and provides them with development opportunities.
"We seek to represent all industries, such as agriculture, service, and technology. In this time we have adapted our services; remotely, we have helped partners in their evolution process after COVID-19 to create new business plans and new lines of business opportunities. A redesign was done and an ad campaign will be launched soon," the president explained.
According to Issa, the mission and origin of the AHPR was primarily to protect manufacturing in Puerto Rico, but the current membership reflects that the island's economy is very diverse and includes other productive sectors of Puerto Rican industry.
The evolution will allow members to have a logo that identifies them as an organization, with the emblematic seal of Hecho en Puerto Rico, whose recognized mechanical wheel is part of the exclusive benefits that members receive and is used as the certification of the product or service made on the island.
"It was a priority for everyone to give prominence —both to the organization and to the seal that certifies the products made in Puerto Rico—, which is one of the benefits that our partners enjoy the most when identifying their products, who have their own design and personality," said Viviana Mercado, VP of the entity's Board of Directors.
The campaign, developed with an investment of $27,000, will be shared on social media and billboards.
Details of the New Design
The Association sought one of its own to collaborate in the development of the institutional redesign through collaboration with Muuaaa Design Studio, a Puerto Rican company and active partner.
"For the [Made in Puerto Rico] seal —which is such a well-known brand— we opted for a subtle redesign that would maintain its essence and recognition value of more than 100 years. Our goal was to make a contemporary version with a view to lasting 100 more years as a symbol of everything that is made in Puerto Rico," said Manuel Miranda, co-designer and founder of Muuaaa Design Studio, who has more than 10 years of experience in brand design.
