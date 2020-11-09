Just days before closing the application process for the second edition of the Rising Entrepreneurs Program, Bravo Family Foundation, the philanthropic entity founded by Puerto Rican businessman Orlando Bravo, is encouraging entrepreneurs to take advantage of this unique opportunity. The applications are open to entrepreneurs who are developing their business, live in Puerto Rico or want to move to the island, are in the early or middle stage of their company and are focused mainly in technology and innovation services or products.
“After a successful first run, we want to encourage the innovative Puerto Rican talent who needs a jumpstart in developing their business ideas, to apply for our second call of the Rising Entrepreneurs Program. We have the tools, the knowledge and capital to take them to the next level,” said Orlando Bravo, Founder of the Bravo Family Foundation and Founder and Managing Partner of private equity firm, Thoma Bravo.
Selected teams will receive $30,000 grant, access to the office hub of the Foundation in Mayagüez, curriculum based on the Thoma Bravo playbook, access to local mentors and from the United States, and individualized guidance from experts and a special award at the end of the program to those companies with the best presentation, progress and compliance with the program’s objectives.
“Since we launched the first edition of the program, which featured 10 innovative companies, we have seen the progress that the participating companies have shown due to the support and advice of first-rate professionals in Puerto Rico and the United States. We are very excited about what we can achieve with this second edition and be able to contribute to the island's economy at a time when it is most needed,” said Jaime Morales Cordero, managing director of the Rising Entrepreneurs Program.
In order to enroll in the program, interested parties must fill out an application that is available on the Bravo Family Foundation website https://www.bravofamilyfoundation.org/rising-entrepreneurs/apply/. The deadline to submit is November 15, 2020. Those selected will be announced on December 15, 2020. The second edition of Rising Entrepreneurs will begin its regular curriculum on March 1, 2021 and will conclude on May 7, 2021. There will be a special summer curriculum that will begin on June 7 and will conclude on August 31. The closing activity with additional awards will be on September 23, 2021.
