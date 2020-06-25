De la Cruz agency, affiliated with the international firm Ogilvy, commemorates 35 years of service in the communications and advertising industry, and is among the most awarded agencies globally. Adlatina’s most recent Crema list places de la Cruz as the no. 1 creativity agency in Puerto Rico.
Media outlet Adlatina ranks the most creative agencies worldwide and de la Cruz was recognized among the top 17 agencies on this year’s Crema list for Ibero-America. The Crema methodology is based on scores assigned by various awards obtained according to the classification of the most prestigious festivals around the world. These include the Cannes Festival, Effie, The One Show, Clio, El Sol, Fiap, El Ojo and Wave festivals, among others.
“Becoming part of Crema is undoubtedly a great honor that fills us with immeasurable pride. The result of the creative work that we have been transforming during the past year is the main reason that inspires us to celebrate these 35 years of service, uninterrupted commitment and constant evolution with our business partners. This recognition is the driving force for the continued expansion of our role in the industry,” said Carlos Thompson, president of de la Cruz.
The company has launched a new logo, based on the values that have framed the agency since its foundation, its family tradition and the Caribbean culture to which the firm and its staff belong, Thompson indicated.
At the start of a new decade and facing the new reality the industry is experiencing—alluding to the coronavirus crisis and its impact on Puerto Rico and the rest of the world—de la Cruz is focusing its attention on maximizing the resources provided by technology, such as data and digital innovation, combined with the talent and capabilities of an excellent group of professionals to continue evolving and achieve their objectives, he added.
