In these days, companies need to have experts from around the world to help them face the challenges of the modern era in the field of marketing and communications. That is why de la Cruz, continues its efforts to expand its framework with a strategic alliance established with communications firm The Sway Effect. The partnership formalizes the relationship with The Sway Effect to work on communications, public relations and influence aspects to impact the markets of the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean.
“Modern brands require diverse thinking and expertise to meet the challenges of today’s environment. The addition of The Sway Effect will enable us to provide the strategic communications support that our clients need,” said Carlos Thompson, president, de la Cruz. “We are thrilled to officially welcome Jennifer Risi and The Sway Effect team to the de la Cruz family. We are certain that together with our group of professionals in Puerto Rico we will multiply our capacities in the area of public relations and influence to strengthen our growth plans in the identified markets.”
“We are excited to become their PR partner and to continue to expand our network,” said Jennifer Risi, founder and president, The Sway Effect. “Not only will we bring the best of The Sway Effect network to table, but we will also bring our mission of putting diversity, equity and inclusion at the center of everything we do, to the de la Cruz roster of clients.”
The core capabilities of both organizations will now be offered to all existing clients, and brings together de la Cruz’s knowledge, expertise and capabilities in creative, social media and machine learning and analytics along with The Sway Effect’s expertise in brand strategy, public relations and influence, social impact, research and measurement, and DEI programming.
Notably, the recognized agencies will also collaborate on new business opportunities and will work together to build teams made up of the best and brightest talent across both organizations to deliver on behalf of clients.
“The potential of our collaboration knows no limits”, added Thompson. “Our work together is bringing the new agency model to life by taking down organizational barriers and by bringing the best experts together on behalf of clients.”
The Sway Effect, based in New York was founded in 2019 by Jennifer Risi, who from the beginning set forth to redefine the marketing and communications industry, by establishing a collaborative network to break down barriers and gather the best talent no matter the country or worldwide region where clients require advice and action. Currently the organization maintains alliances with a presence in markets such as Europe, the United States and Latin America, among others. Risi is an experienced marketing and communications executive with more than 15 years of experience.
With this strategic alliance, de la Cruz continues its commitment to expand the scope of its leadership role in the communications industry throughout the Caribbean region, Latin America and the United States market. It goes hand in hand to directly impact clients by providing them with multicultural and international knowledge with the personal advice brands need and deserve to ensure success.
