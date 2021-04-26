St. Kitts & Nevis has announced its inclusion on the itinerary of the Seabourn Odyssey, a ship in the ultra-luxury Seabourn cruise line, which resumes Caribbean sailings late July, 2021. The 7-day itinerary includes Antigua, Barbados, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia and St. Maarten.
The Odyssey will be calling in St. Kitts every week and is our first scheduled port of call for the phased re-opening for cruise tourism, announced Lindsay F.P. Grant, minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports.
“We look forward to welcoming Seabourn Odyssey to St. Kitts. The benefits of the cruise industry have been vital to the economies of St. Kitts & Nevis and we are delighted to welcome our first vessel back, as we begin our phased approach to resume cruise tourism,” said Grant. “It has been a long 13 months and the re-opening of cruise signals the continued rebuilding of tourism and our economy. We see our cruise industry returning with a fervor and we are working hard to ensure it happens safely, proficiently and promptly."
This is not the official opening of the cruise sector, which is projected for October 2021 later this year, when St. Kitts and Nevis would have achieved herd immunity.
The minimum protocols for any cruise ship include:
All crew and all passengers over the age of 18 must be vaccinated.
All passengers, crew and children under the age of 18 must present a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of homeport embarkation.
Only bubble vaccinated tours and attractions will be offered to cruise passengers.
All personnel interacting with cruise vessel operations including ship agents, port staff, taxi and tour operators must be vaccinated be vaccinated.
St. Kitts & Nevis closed its borders on March 25, 2020 and reopened to international travel on October 31, 2020 with some of the most comprehensive travel requirements in the region. To-date, the Federation has reported only 44 confirmed cases of Covid, with no community spread and no deaths. At least 11,848 residents have been vaccinated.
In recent years St. Kitts has become a major cruise destination. The island’s attractions such as the UNESCO World Heritage recognized Brimstone Hill Fortress, the St. Kitts Scenic Railway, and Caribelle Batik where artisans maintain the ancient wax-dye method are unique experiences that continue to attract visitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.