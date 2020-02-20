The Cooperativa de Ahorro y Crédito de Arecibo (CooPACA) has announced a new collaborative agreement with the municipality of Cataño that will grant an economic incentive to high school students to stimulate personal savings and a culture of cooperativism.
“This initiative is intended to contribute to an improved financial education for the younger generations that permits them to manage their economic resources effectively. We also want them to see the cooperative model as the future of the financial industry so that through it they are able to save sustainably and achieve credit during their college years,” said CooPACA Executive Oresident William Méndez Pagán.
For his part, the mayor of Cataño, Félix Delgado, stressed the importance of promoting savings and financial responsibility among high school students. “Our vision is that senior year students from Cataño high schools receive an economic stimulus that contributes to set the necessary foundation for a new phase of their lives, filled with challenges, goals and responsibilities. This effort also aims to create an awareness of the importance of saving and of cooperativism as a successful entrepreneurial economic model for the island,” he said.
As a result of the new agreement, CooPACA and the municipality of Cataño will jointly provide a savings account to every bona fide fourth year student at the Francisco Oller, Colegio Génesis de Esperanza and Christian Mercy Academy schools. Each account will have a beginning balance of $50
To obtain the new accounts, students must comply with various requirements, which include opening a stock account (making them members of the cooperative), completing the required documents and visiting the branch to finish the process. If the student is younger than 18 years old, he or she must be accompanied by a parent or legal tutor. Students that qualify for the incentive will receive it once a year.
CooPACA will conduct a series of educational forums for qualifying students at schools during the entire academic year.
The collaborative agreement between CooPACA and the municipality of Cataño will remain in force indefinitely.
“We are absolutely committed with boosting the adoption of the cooperative model in our island, using educational efforts such as this one that contribute to the modification of the financial culture of our young people,” Méndez said.
Recently, the institution announced the investment of over $175,000 to build new drive-thru facilities at its Cataño branch, to allow it to serve a greater number of customers.
Established in Arecibo in 1946, CooPACA has a network of 14 branches.
