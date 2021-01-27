The successful Puerto Rican company Condom World, a market leader in the sale of adult entertainment merchandise, announced today the launch of its new online store, condomworldexpress.com, created to offer an alternative to customers who wish to buy from home and receive deliveries. at home, within a couple of hours.
“The most important thing for Condom World is that our customers continue to have access to the products we offer, even if they cannot reach the store,” said Brenda Ayala, Director of Operations for Condom World.
“Sexuality is an essential ingredient in couple relationships, in caring for our personal health and moods. With the limitation of activities outside the home, people are looking for options that help them keep their intimacy fun and be able to celebrate special memorable occasions," she added.
In this first stage of the launch, condomworldexpress.com will be available only to clients in the metropolitan area. "With Valentine's Day already approaching, we decided to have the service ready at least for the metro area so that customers can plan the celebration of this date in their homes and without missing the fun that our products provide them," Ayala commented.
The company promises to make deliveries using vehicles and employees without identifying the Condom World name, as well as on the packaging, to ensure confidentiality to its consumers.
"We know that privacy and discretion are integral elements in the process of purchasing our products and we have ensured that deliveries meet those requirements," said Ayala, reiterating the importance of discretion.
Condom World stores offer a variety of items including sex toys, erotic clothing, magazines, adult films, and ambience products such as incense and aromatherapy.
The company is actively involved in public health initiatives to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, including the distribution of condoms, educational talks for youth, symposiums and conferences related to sexuality.
