La Marqueta, an innovative gastronomic space facing the sea in Condado, reopens its doors. In a large open and roofed atrium that faces the Atlantic Ocean, there are four culinary proposals and two bars, with ample seating for the public, allowing compliance with security and distancing protocols in the face of the pandemic.
"La Marqueta is an exclusive version of the immensely popular food market movement. Its beachfront location in the heart of Condado in San Juan is perfect for sharing and enjoying good food in a safe environment," said Fahad Ghaffar, partner of Paulson & Co. for investments in Puerto Rico and developer of the concept.
Located at number 1005 on the Ashford Ave. in Condado, next to the Condado Plaza hotel, in the gastronomic scene of La Marqueta, the restaurants José Enrique, L’Écume, La Taquería, Hen House and Shogun - Sushi & Asian Cuisine converge; and each menu offers a refined selection of iconic dishes for the adventurous foodie.
Matthew Moncada, who is managing partner of the space, said: “We are excited to reopen La Marqueta, an innovative concept in Puerto Rico, and certainly unique in the city, which brings together the best of Puerto Rican hospitality in a quality environment, with the best Seaview. This proposal gives the public the opportunity to enjoy varied international flavors under one roof."
The public will find in La Marqueta flavors, textures, and aromas that take the palate on a delicious journey from Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, to Europe and Asia, created by a team of dream chefs made up of chefs José Enrique, Paxx Caraballo Moll, Pierre Philippe Saussy, David Lin, and Mingsha Lu.
