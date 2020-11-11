Condado Ocean Club Hotel is the new brand established in Condado, located on Ashford Avenue in what was until last March, Serafina Beach Hotel.
Condado Ocean Club Hotel, an exclusive ocean-inspired, adults only boutique hotel, officially opened its doors in early November. The hotel, owned by the Paulson Co., was developed with an original investment of over $40 million.
“At Condado Ocean Club Hotel, each visitor is more than a guest, they are members and an integral part of our club, a place where we value the local life-style and culture, art, ambiance, food and authentic experiences that make up our property. We are excited and ready to personalize each stay, with excellent service, with charm and charisma,” said Albert Charbonneau, general manager of the property.
For her part, Betsy Mujica, director of Sales and Marketing, highlighted the freshness and tropical vogue of the new concept. “We have a privileged location facing the ocean, a modern oasis in the heart of a vibrant city. We offer our member-guests a boutique hotel experience, perfect for who seeks unforgettable adventures on our island, while also enjoying city life. In every detail, we consider the senses, both in the settings and different spaces, views, scents and flavors that will make their stay memorable.”
Condado Ocean Club Hotel welcomes the public with an oceanfront lifestyle concept in San Juan. Its design provides a unique experience that emanates from its guest service and public spaces. The venue is contemporary with minimalist, fresh and tropical decor. Sea green, blue-turquoise tones with shades of gray and white complement the modern and spacious design of the rooms and common areas.
The atrium-style lobby is characterized by dramatic ceilings, hanging chairs, murals by local artists, striking chandeliers and an elegant waterfall staircase. The venue also has nine seductive cabins located around the elegant infinity pool facing the sea.
The hotel’s 96 rooms are decked out by dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Atlantic Ocean or the Condado Lagoon. Rooms are furnished in an elegant beachy style with clean lines, over soothing shades of white and gray, and Malin + Goetz bathroom amenities. Each room was designed with today’s traveler in mind, combining sophistication and relaxation to provide the perfect stay as visitor explore the beautiful “Isla del Encanto.”
The Condado Ocean Club Hotel also features several culinary spaces, which will operate according to the strictest health and safety protocols required in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. SOCIAL will be the main restaurant of the Condado Ocean Club and will offer breakfast, lunch, dinner, brunch on Sundays and a Tapas Lounge. Its menu will be inspired by local Puerto Rican cuisine with global flair, and its opening is scheduled for the month of December.
JADE is an intimate bar located in the hotel lobby serving refreshing cocktails, handcrafted by master mixologists. THE DECK, located in the infinity pool area, is where guests can sample a variety of homemade cocktails in front of the pool that overlooks the ocean.
