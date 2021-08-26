he Condado Ocean Club Hotel opened to the public its new lobby bar, JADE, a space to taste whiskeys from around the world, cocktails, and tapas.
“We are very excited about the opening of JADE, the perfect place to take a break and enjoy a pleasant and relaxed time. At JADE, we will serve a careful selection of whiskeys and cocktails, as well as small plates, with excellent service, right from our cozy lobby. We know they will love JADE!," said Albert Charbonneau, County Ocean Club general manager.
JADE provides the public with an exclusive space with views of the Atlantic Ocean, located between the lobby and the pool terrace.
JADE's specialty is cocktails, especially those made with a variety of whiskeys from various parts of the world - such as Japan, Scotland, and the United States.
The cocktail menu includes Japanese Fashion, with Kojiki whiskey, rosemary simple syrup, angostura bitters and a touch of lemon; Taiyo Rising with Monkey Shoulder, ginger, simple syrup and pineapple and lemon juices; Sakigria made with Sake, apricot brandy, triple-sec, lychee and lime juices, simple syrup, blackberries and china; My Rye Guy with Woodford Rye, Campari, sweet vermouth and Chinese zest; Whiskey Suppai with Iwai Whiskey with lemon juice, simple syrup, egg white and angostura bitters; Hiko based on Bulleit Bourbon, Aperol, Averna, lime juice and dehydrated china; Hanabira made Kojiki whiskey, St. Germaine, lemon juice, simple syrup and edible flowers; and Flight Simulator linking three ounces of 12, 15 and 18-year-old Maccallan Scotch whiskey.
To complete the pleasant experience, JADE presents a shared tapas menu that includes Korean Pork Belly en bao bun; shrimp tempura; Grilled chicken dumplings; Ahi tuna tataki; fried rice with kimchi, and a selection of macaroons.
JADE will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 12:00 p.m. at 6:00 p.m. For more information about JADE, click here.
The Condado Ocean Club Hotel is located at 1045 Ashford Ave. in San Juan, Puerto Rico. For more information, visit www.condadooceanclub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.