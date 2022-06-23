Once again, coffee lovers will have the chance to taste over 25 different brands of coffee and learn about their specific process, their intrinsic value and, if they decide to, buy directly from the grower or roaster their preferred brand.
The Coffee and Chocolate Expo 2022 will showcase the best the industry has to offer to both coffee and chocolate lovers, and business owners alike, over this weekend, at the Convention Center in San Juan.
But not only coffee lovers will have the opportunity to be surprised and discover the taste of brands they have never tried before. Chocolate lovers and chocoholics can also experience the pleasures of the mystical preparation.
Also benefitting from the expo are business owners, who will have the opportunity to learn about the latest products, equipment and services related to the coffee and chocolate industry, so they can develop a successful section or practice in their own businesses.
Among the innovations to be presented this year is Gustos Coffee Company’s new line of 100% vegetable milk, without any additives or artificial ingredients. NATRUE comes in six different flavors (Almond, Oatmeal & Almond, Oat Barista, Oatmeal, Oatmeal and Calcium and Soy).
The Oat Barista milk is specifically made to achieve “the best combination with coffee” because of its neutral flavor and creaminess, and because it produces more foam it is perfect for “Latte Art.”
As part of the event, Gustos will sponsor a series of workshops and demonstrations on how to roast your own coffee at home, how to become a barista and how to open your own coffee shop, among others.
Gustos will also exhibit RANCILIO’s Italian espresso coffee machines for both family and commercial use.
Why a Coffee Expo
“When we produced our first Coffee Expo in 2010 we had identified the need for the coffee industry –and the chocolate industry, eventually– to be showcased in a more commercial fashion, and specifically in the metropolitan area, said Pedro Fernández Jerez, co-founder and producer of the Expo, referring to the state of the industry prior to the first event.
Back then coffee growers promoted their product in town fairs and festivals, “and they’d sell a cup of coffee and if the customer liked it he may buy a bag of coffee grounds.” The problem was that, that customer was not able to see that bag of coffee again because commercial brands dominated the shelfs in the supermarkets.
It was also a time when many new smaller brands were being developed and there were significant changes taking place in the coffee industry
“We saw an opportunity there and went to meet with the mayors from the 22 coffee growing towns, with coffee growers, coffee roasters and almost anyone owning a coffee brand. Back then we were often asked ‘well, what you know about coffee?’, and we answered ‘just that we drink and that’s it.” We did know about advertising and marketing,” recalled Fernández Jerez.
Twelve years after the first ‘Puerto Rico Coffee Expo,’ and despite the effects of the pandemic, the now ‘Coffee and Chocolate Expo’ is going strong into its eleventh edition.
According to Fernández Jerez, the expo has had a multimillion dollar effect in the coffee industry over the last decade, both in direct sales, as well as support for the industry.
On the other hand, there has been an increasing interest in the cacao production industry in Puerto Rico.
While still in its budding stages, the cacao industry in Puerto Rico has made surprising advances, such as the development and marketing of the Forteza brand, the finest chocolate in ‘Chocolate Cortés’’ product line-up.
Summing it all up Fernández Jerez said that aside of being a great industry event, “it is a huge breakfast meeting with lots of coffee and chocolate where all the family could go to enjoy, learn and support the local industry.”
