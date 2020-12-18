Clubman, a Puerto Rico-based men's apparel s, launched an online store and introduced its new pickup store in the 24½ stop in Santurce, so clients can personally know the merchandise.
To acquire Clubman's business-casual attire, clients can visit Clubman.us. In it, customers will find all the collections of short-sleeved and long-sleeved shirts in cheerful prints or solid colors, as well as jeans, pants, accessories and even masks. Their purchase will have the option of being picked up at the location adjacent to Leonardo Fifth Avenue in Santurce on Fidalgo Díaz street, Ponce de León avenue corner, or be sent by mail to any part of Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland.
Clients who want to see the sizes and colors, feel the fabrics and select the piece can make an appointment at 787-300-7721. Merchandise can be easily returned by mail or by visiting the store, which also has the incentive of being able to offer a tailoring service to fit or alter any piece.
"We had started the virtual store concept since the end of last year," said Leonardo Cordero Suria, owner of Clubman in Puerto Rico. “The pandemic made us reaffirm the need to fully evolve to an e-commerce platform. Our competitive advantage is that we have a showroom-type premises, where the client can pick up their merchandise, go to see it in person or make any changes, even if they have received the clothes by mail," he added.
The Clubman brand presents a proposal of traditional but updated designs, with light and sophisticated fabrics inspired by fresh colors suitable for our culture and our climate. The Clubman experience is about making a man feel rewarded for his successful work in life.
“At Clubman.us we don't say we sell clothes, but we celebrate the success of every man,” Suria stated.
