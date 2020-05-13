Telecommunications company Claro announced that it will open three new establishments in Puerto Rico to offer sales, orientation, and repair services, as well as guarantees and insurances for devices, among other benefits.
The new stores, which opened on Tuesday, are located at Los Colobos in Carolina, University Plaza in Mayagüez, and Premium Outlets in Barceloneta.
Likewise, the company continues to operate under its new appointment system https://claro.turnospr.com/, through which customers can select the location where they want to receive the service, the most convenient date and time. Claro.turnospr.com can also be accessed from the Claro portal, Claropr.com.
"About three weeks ago, we started opening stores and today we are pleased to announce that we already have 22 throughout the island. For the protection of our employees and clients, we have also implemented strict security measures, a cleaning protocol and an online appointment system that has worked perfectly. We invite everyone to visit us, we are ready and eager to serve you," said Enrique Ortiz de Montellano, president and CEO of Claro PR.
According to Ortiz de Montellano, every center will have hand sanitizers at the entrance to be used by clients. Employees will have personal protection gear, such as masks, gloves, and hand sanitizers.
In addition, there will be a person in each center dedicated exclusively for cleaning, so that permanent hygiene can be guaranteed. Likewise, there will be demarcation lines to maintain the distance of clients both inside and outside the center.
