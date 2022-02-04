Claro, a leading company in technology and innovation, in collaboration with the Municipality of San Juan, announced the deployment of the powerful and most extensive fiber optic network in the urban area of Old San Juan. Claro's modern technology will allow residents and merchants, including the community of La Perla, to obtain voice, television, and internet services with speeds of up to 1,000 megabytes of bandwidth with the possibility of reaching Terabits in the future. In Old San Juan there are headquarters of important organizations and different branches of the Central and Municipal Government: the Capitol, Mayor's House, Fortaleza, Treasury, the State Department, and others - also with access to Claro's fiber optic network .
"A few months ago we started an ambitious and complex, but necessary, project to deliver a superior internet connectivity experience with ultra-modern technology. Now thousands of residents and merchants of the area will be able to connect to the internet through our powerful fiberoptics which offer benefits that no other technology can give. We invite all OSJ residents and merchants to experience the advantages of speeds of up to 1,000 megs and to see first-hand our new Clarotv+ service. ", explained Enrique Ortiz de Montellano, president and chief executive officer of Claro.
For his part, the mayor of San Juan, Miguel Romero Lugo said: "As a cosmopolitan city, where entrepreneurs, families, students, artists, tourists, among other sectors of society, converge, this fiberoptic project has a great economic, educational and planning value for the urban area of Old San Juan. Thanks to its establishment we managed to expand the access and use of technology for all, in times of digitalization. I appreciate the initiative and social commitment of the company Claro, as well as the work of the staff of the Municipality, to realize this effort. We continue to work to bridge the digital divide and improve services to our people through initiatives like this."
Claro's modern fiber optic network will benefit hundreds of businesses and over 2,300 homes – including around 300 in La Perla, which will enjoy a stable and superior connection to download and upload content quickly. Precisely the optical fiber of Claro offers advantages that no other type of internet connection can give. Among them, the upload speed stands out, which is equal to the download speed.
In the same way, the optical fiber guarantees the continuity of the service during electrical power interruptions because the network does not require electronic equipment in the street. This is achieved by investing in an energy backup system implemented in the concentrating locations that feed the fiber to the customer.
Claro is the telecommunications company with the largest and most robust fiber optic network in Puerto Rico with over 17,500 kilometers of cable around the island. Its continued expansion allowed the close of 2021 to reach the fiber deployment to 407,000 homes and businesses, including Vieques. This year it is projected to increase the fiber footprint in all of Puerto Rico by 32.4%, reaching 539 thousand houses and businesses.
Supporting the commissioning of this powerful network includes attractive offers among which stands out the residential offer of the UNICO 3Play in the market with 1,000 megas of Download and 1,000 megas of Upload for $85.99, which includes Telephony, Internet and Clarotv+ (Essential + Spanish) when having cell phones with Claro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.