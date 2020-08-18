Wireless network company Claro announced today an alliance with the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico to support and facilitate access to telecommunications and broadband internet services, crucial tools for remote studies.
The agreement includes discounts on mobile and fixed services to all its teaching, administrative, and student staff. In addition, they will be able to acquire the tablets, computers, and laptops they need to return to classes, and pay them in convenient installments, without interest, on their Claro bill.
"For many years, we have been the provider of telecommunications services for the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico, and we are honored by the trust they have placed in us. This agreement further solidifies that partner relationship, united in favor of the country's education and remote study," said Enrique Ortiz de Montellano, president and CEO of Claro.
"We thank Claro PR for this agreement, which we are sure will benefit both students and our teaching and administrative staff. Thanks to it, they will have the opportunity to access the best broadband internet service much needed to complement our educational work," said Ernesto Vázquez Barquet, president of the Polytechnic University.
In addition to the discounts, the agreement also includes the 'On the Go' internet service that they can take wherever they want, without a contract.
As part of the equipment portfolio, laptops, computers, tablets, and smartphones are offered from among the best recognized brands, such as Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, and Dell, among others.
Moreover, Claro and the Polytechnic University will work together to disseminate among the student body the ease of redeeming educational vouchers in a Claro store or through traetuvale@claropr.com.
