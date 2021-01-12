Circa Raw Cane Sugar, natural whole-cane sugar which reached the local market last summer -focused on the market of restaurants, coffee shops, and bakeries- ,now arrives with its packaging of 2 pounds to Puerto Rico supermarkets so that lovers of good cuisine can use it in their homes.
Circa's innovative packaging is designed with a closable dispenser for easy use and conservation, and is now available at Supermax, Selectos, various Econo and Napo Vélez Supermarkets, among others.
“Sugar is one of the three main ingredients in any dessert. However, we always tend to give greater importance to the origin and quality of the flour, the origin of the milk and the attributes of other ingredients to be used, but little is thought about the influence, in terms of flavor, that the quality of the sugar to use may have. Therein lies the difference of Circa: its origin, method of cultivation and preparation, sustainability and flavor, which are what make desserts and coffees reach their best and most complete flavor. For this reason, we want every consumer to be able to prepare and enhance their culinary creations with quality ingredients used by world-renowned chefs and baristas," said Jaime Fortuño, partner at Circa Sugar LLC, a Puerto Rican firm with agricultural operations in Panama.
In the food service market in Puerto Rico, Circa Raw Cane Sugar is available to sweeten coffees and other beverages in its 4.5-gram sachet format. Likewise, for restaurants and bakeries, the 25-pound format is offered, which breaks schemes, as it is a transparent packaging that shows the quality of the product and is an easy size to handle in the kitchen.
Moreover, Circa Raw Cane Sugar, the favorite sugar of Chef Ricardo Vélez (Moulin Chocolat, Madrid) -winner of the Prix au Chef Pâtissier Internacional-, is one that, when mixed with other ingredients, achieves an authentic sugar cane flavor that naturally enhances the flavors of the ingredients used instead of masking them. It is obtained from the juice of the sugar cane plant and contains the same vitamins and minerals as in its natural state, with a light brown color due to the presence of natural molasses. Likewise, Circa is an integral product, unaltered, unrefined or processed; it is not genetically modified (NON GMO), and it is produced with 100-percent renewable biomass energy.
Circa Raw Cane Sugar is a whole cane sugar grown on the fertile slope of the Barú Volcano in Panama. It has been produced by the Flores family and its patriarch Anel ‘Bolo’ Flores, who, as founders and majority partners, cultivate ancestral varieties, processing sugar in a traditional way. The corporate partnership also includes Jaime Fortuño and Chef José Andrés, famous for their culinary art and selfless dedication to the service of others.
“Circa's flavor advantage stems from the soils, the varieties used, the natural process, never chemically refining or adding colorant and in the small crystal cut that allows better mixability. The result is a sugar with an attractive smell, sweet in taste without being overwhelming and that enhances the ingredients with which it is mixed, without overpowering them. We work so that our clients shine with their culinary creations," Fortuño said.
Circa Raw Cane Sugar was officially launched to the world in Madrid Fusión in January 2020 with a view to opening the market among chefs and pastry enthusiasts. However, a month and a half later, COVID-19 began to close markets and it was not until recent days that the effort to bring Circa globally began its deployment in Spain and soon in South Korea.
"We are sure that every lover of fine cuisine and pastries will find the ideal sugar to make their dishes in Circa, which is why we are very excited about the arrival of Circa in local supermarkets", Fortuño affirmed.
For more information about Circa Raw Cane Sugar, visit www.circasugar.com and/or access their social networks on Facebook as Circa Sugar Puerto Rico and Instagram as Circa Sugar PR.
