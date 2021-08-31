Aquí Nos Cuidamos, a community project of the non-profit organization Ciencia Puerto Rico (CienciaPR), was one of 20 winners of the international competition Falling Walls Engage, based in Germany. It was chosen among 189 initiatives from 80 countries. It is the only project from Puerto Rico to win since the beginning of the competition in 2018. This year, it is also the only project to represent the Caribbean.
Aquí Nos Cuidamos (ANC) engages vulnerable and marginalized communities in Puerto Rico with user-friendly educational and scientific resources relevant to their realities to promote COVID-19 prevention and community wellness. The project, which turns one year old in September, consists of several multimedia educational campaigns on topics related to the pandemic—including the science of coronavirus transmission and prevention, COVID-19 vaccination—and community wellness such as mental health. ANC also incorporates community engagement aspects such as a Community Ambassador Program, workshops, and partnerships with nonprofits and other entities.
"It is a great honor that Aquí Nos Cuidamos is being internationally recognized as a model for putting science in service of vulnerable and marginalized communities," said Mónica Feliú Mójer, director of communications for CienciaPR and leader of the initiative. "For us, science provides tools and realistic hope, not only to get us out of the pandemic, but to devise solutions with and for Puerto Rican communities, to address their long-term needs and priorities. This award recognizes the work of the ANC team, the scientific community, but above all, it recognizes the tireless and often anonymous work of community leaders in Puerto Rico. We dedicate it to them," she added.
Feliú will be presenting Aquí Nos Cuidamos in front of an international jury (virtually or in person, as allowed by COVID-19) at the Falling Walls Science Summit, to be held Nov. 7-9, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. The project will be competing to be named as one of 10 "breakthroughs of the year" in different categories.
Falling Walls is an international platform—inspired by the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989—for leaders from the worlds of science, business, politics, the arts and society that seeks to break down barriers between diverse sectors. In particular, Falling Walls Engage connects creative individuals and organizations that actively engage the public with science to generate mutual benefits for science and society worldwide.
