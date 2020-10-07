Manuel Laboy, secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym), and Meri Cidre, president of Cidrines, announced an expansion of the Cidrines manufacturing plant located at Arecibo's Zeno Gandía industrial zone after a multimillion-dollar investment that will retain and create jobs, as well as to continue exporting its products to the U.S. mainland.
"Committed to Puerto Rican business owners, at the DDEC we support the investment and expansion of those who trust the island for the full development of their businesses. An example of this is Cidrines, a family-owned bread and pastry manufacturing operation established in Puerto Rico since 1978, with a constant expansion and incursion into other markets outside the island. The success of our local entrepreneurs is the triumph of the working people. With this expansion, 50 workers will be employed in the next 36 months and their investment was approximately $3 million," Laboy Rivera informed in a missive.
The business expansion—for which equipment and machinery were acquired—will allow Cidrines to increase its production and broaden its offer for other markets. Thus, more clients will be able to obtain their favorite products in the U.S. mainland, the British Virgin Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the rest of the Caribbean.
"It is with great pride that today we can say that our "sobao" bread is available in 44 states of the nation and in over 3,000 sales points. The sponsorship of Puerto Ricans both in Puerto Rico and that of our brothers in the United States are what have made this possible. The support of the Industrial Development Co. (Pridco) has been the key to continue expanding our offer and reaching new markets with a greater variety of products," Cidre stated.
The DDEC secretary informed that Pridco's Board of Directors approved incentives to acquire machinery and equipment, as well as a subsidy for the costs of land-maritime transportation in exported products in a five-year period.
"During the past three years and 10 months, we have helped multiple Puerto Rican companies in their expansion process to supply their clients, both in Puerto Rico and in the United States. We are proud of the products that our entrepreneurs produce on the island and we will continue working as a team to be facilitators in the arduous process of entrepreneurism," the official added.
After establishing a chain of bakeries throughout the island, Cidrines established its manufacturing operation in Arecibo in 1991. Pastelería Cidrines is today the leading brand in Puerto Rico in bakery and confectionery, with over 600 points of sale on the island and generating over 100 direct jobs, and more than 1,000 indirect jobs.
