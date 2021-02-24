Today the homes of the Mi Casa Resistente community project in Caño Martín Peña were formally handed over. This initiative was born from the idea of the past president of College of Engineers and Surveyors of Puerto Rico (CIAPR, Spanish initials), Eng. Pablo Vázquez Ruiz, after Hurricane Maria to focus the community and the government on building homes in a sustainable way that is resistant to atmospheric phenomena, particularly in vulnerable communities.
The project was presented by the CIAPR Foundation in conjunction with the College of Architects and Landscape Architects, G-8: Group of the Eight Communities Surrounding the Caño Martín Peña, the Enlace del Caño Martín Peña Project and the Land Trust of the Caño Martín Peña.
“This has been a process whose complexity we did not suspect when we started, and this path full of challenges makes to us increasingly clear the importance of achieving collaborative alliances with the same vision of sustainable construction, not improvised. It fills us with joy to deliver these first properties, hoping that the subsequent constructions in the Caño Martín Peña will follow this sustainable model," stated Eng. Yamil Castillo, president of the CIAPR Foundation.
This community project began in 2018 looking for these houses to become models of resilient construction to be replicated by the community. The first two homes located on Calle 10 - Barrio Obrero and Calle Popular in Las Monjas were built using the models of the design team led by the architect Fernando Abruña, which has a 600-gallon rain catchment system, compost, and emergency plant for solar panels.
"Without a doubt, this project would not have been possible without the support and dedication of people such as the Architect Abruña and his wife, the engineer Roberto Rexach Cintrón, Mr. Luis Malpica and the President of CIAPR with the project," Castillo said. The beneficiaries of this project are Sixta Gladys Peña and Manuel Tamarez.
For the project, the CIAPR provided professionals to direct the construction of the houses and coordinated the different phases of the project among the Presidents of the Schools, the G-8, the Land Trust, and the ENLACE Project.
"The College this year has a clear mission: to lead the people and the government to rebuild the country in a sustainable way as part of our Infrastructure 2030 agenda, which seeks to insert the sustainable development goals into the construction of our country," CIAPR President Juan F. Alicea stated.
As part of the project, the G-8 contributed materials resulting from donations, including the emergency plant and household appliances.
"The design of this multidisciplinary and participatory project incorporates current building codes, complied with the construction permit process required by law, while considering the needs of the user and protection of the environment. We cannot be more emphatic in the need to have construction professionals in the process of design and realization of any structure in order to guarantee the health, safety and well-being of its occupants," said Architect Margarita M. Frontera Muñoz, Esq., president of the Governing Board of the College of Architects and Landscape Architects of Puerto Rico.
“Although Hurricane Maria affected many homes in the Caño Martín Peña communities, this project represents a new opportunity for these residents to live in a safe and dignified space. Additionally, it demonstrates that code-compliant and sustainable new housing can be built in our communities. We are ready to receive the necessary funds to continue with this type of construction for the benefit of more residents," affirmed Lucy M. Cruz, president of the G-8.
The residential properties also feature:
● Structural insulated concrete against heat;
● A 500-gallon cistern of the P.R. Aqueduct & Sewer Authority;
● 200-gallon rainwater crop tanker;
● Photovoltaic emergency plant;
● Line heater (prepared for future solar heater);
● Growth poised to add a third bedroom.
They are also prepared for the installation of a photovoltaic system complete with batteries, and for compost toilet installation.
