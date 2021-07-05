Church's, a chicken fast food chain, launched today its multimedia campaign in support of the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee (COPUR by its Spanish acronym), the athletes who will represent the island, and the company's employees.
The effort has several components and seeks to announce and promote the chain's support of the COPUR and its athletes on the way to Tokyo 2020, on behalf of its more than 3,000 employees on the island.
"We are committed to helping the people in whatever way possible and an excellent example of this is the support for sport through the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee. We have already made a donation to COPUR of $100,000 and today we announce that we are contributing another $30,000, as we believe it will be important for our athletes to have financial support before and during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics," said Felipe Flores, the chain's senior vice president of Marketing.
COPUR President Sara Rosario stated: "we are very grateful for the support that Church’s has given us. With this help, not only sport is promoted in our town, but also the dreams of our athletes will be achieved, reach Tokyo and give the most for our Island. It is possible!"
The campaign was developed with the aim of highlighting the hard times that have been lived recently and how Puerto Ricans have managed to get ahead, as individuals and as a nation. The television commercial shows how the Olympic athletes did not let adversity cloud their dreams of competing before the world with the Puerto Rican flag on their chests. "Like our Olympic athletes, our colleagues in restaurants have always given and continue day by day giving the best of each one, to serve joy in each visit," Flores said.
"When I saw the campaign I was really excited. There were many days when I worried if after so many years of effort, I would not finally be able to compete for Puerto Rico in the Olympics. Today I am happy, because finally my dream is going to be achieved and I am going to do my best for my country," said Victoria Stambaugh, a taekwondo martial artist.
The commercial was produced by Euskady Burgos, from Cinetrix, and was directed and edited by Carlos Aponte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.