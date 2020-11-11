42 years after it opened its first restaurant in Puerto Rico, Church’s Chicken announced today that it is continuing its growth on the island with the opening of its new restaurant in Plaza Olmedo, in San Juan, near El Señorial.
"With this new opening, 25 direct jobs are added, which are added to the over 3,000 jobs of the chain on the island. The restaurant serves breakfast every day from 6:00 a.m. and its closing time is at 10:00 p.m. According to safety standards, in this and all restaurants 25 safety steps are followed to ensure the well-being of team members and guests," said Arturo Fernández, VP of Operations for Church's in Puerto Rico.
Even facing the challenges that have arisen in recent years, the Church's restaurant chain has shown that, as a result of the support of its guests, it continues to grow in Puerto Rico. During the past eight months, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Church's Chicken has opened two restaurants in the San Juan metropolitan area.
Last March, it opened its first restaurant in the new area of El Market Place in Montehiedra, San Juan, and now it opens another establishment on Lomas Verdes Ave. in Plaza Olmedo, also in San Juan, steps away from the Interamerican University. In addition, they are currently working on opening another establishment in the metropolitan area before the end of the year.
"Church’s has become everyone's restaurant. The variety and freshness of the food, the value for money, and the fact that the guests who visit us feel happy by enjoying the food with the people they love the most, are reasons that serve as the basis for this growth. We still have a lot of room to continue growing and take the Church’s experience to more places on the island. Our co-workers have done a heroic job even in times of great challenges like the ones we are experiencing," said Felipe Torres, the restaurant chain's Senior VP of Marketing.
To build this new restaurant, Church's invested $1.1 million. The company already has more than 110 establishments islandwide and intends to keep expanding in Puerto Rico.
For more information, call 1-866-372-8246 or contact Church's through its Facebook and Instagram (@ChurchsPR) accounts.
