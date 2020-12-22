Chick-fil-A, a renowned chicken restaurant chain in the U.S. mainland, announced today that it will enter the Puerto Rican market and plans to open two restaurants in late 2021 or early 2022.
These will be located in the metropolitan area and the first one will probably be in Bayamón.
Each Chick-fil-A restaurant will employ an average of 75 people.
“We are honored to have the opportunity to serve the people of Puerto Rico,” said Ryan Holmes, Chief Operating Officer of Chick-fil-A, Inc. “Puerto Rico is known for its culture, history, and sense of community. This reflects Chick-fil-A's commitment to investing in people and communities. We are excited about the opportunity to grow in Puerto Rico with people who are passionate about service and hospitality."
With plans to open 10-15 restaurants in Puerto Rico in the next 5 years, Chick-fil-A seeks people who are passionate about serving great food and providing exceptional hospitality in an agile environment to be independent franchise owner / operators of Chick-fil-A. Each restaurant generates an average of 75 to 100 regular and part-time jobs in the community where it is located.
“The concept is developed with local owner-operators who show an interest in their restaurant and the community where it is located, because Chick-fil-A wants each owner-operator to feel that their success and that of their community are intertwined,” Holmes said.
Puerto Rico residents can expect an authentic Chick-fil-A experience at each restaurant consisting of delicious, freshly prepared food with extraordinary service. The exact details of the date and location will be shared at a later date.
Each year, Chick-fil-A operators employ more than 250,000 Team members who serve great tasting, quality food to millions of customers in more than 2,600 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C. and Canada.
